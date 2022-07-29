Jonny Bairstow gets full marks for ‘Natmeg’ – Friday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 29.

The Commonwealth Games began after a spectacular opening ceremony.

What a night 😆 Epic experience carrying the flag out 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Time to start, lets go @TeamWales 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 pic.twitter.com/2ICm4o50i1 — Tesni Evans (@tesnievans) July 29, 2022

What an honour to carry our flag in the #Birmingham2022 opening ceremony. Thanks to @tesnievans for taking most/all of the weight 🤣💪 And what about our suits eh… 💅🐉 Let's get this show on the road @TeamWales👌 pic.twitter.com/dzfRQMcyxa — Geraint Thomas (@GeraintThomas86) July 29, 2022

Football

Gareth Bale caught up with his former Real Madrid team-mates.

Great to see the boys 🤍 https://t.co/8IDUncDUyg — Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) July 29, 2022

Skills.

Pontus Jansson was ready.

Let’s go again! Looking forward to another season! https://t.co/EYB9iQxW1X — Pontus Jansson (@PJansson5) July 29, 2022

EFL clubs were eagerly awaiting the big kick-off.

Trying to stay composed at work on Friday when you know the season starts tomorrow 😅#AFCW 🟡🔵 pic.twitter.com/Hliw8midVP — AFC Wimbledon (@AFCWimbledon) July 29, 2022

Crewe’s new signing was still growing.

Motor racing

An unexpected visitor showed a turn of speed at the Hungaroring.

F1 veteran Fernando Alonso celebrated his birthday.

Cricket

Cheeky!

And it impressed the inventor of the ‘Natmeg’.

Chris Woakes enjoyed commentating.

Kane Williamson had his hands full.