Kilmarnock injury problems ease in time for Premiership opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kilmarnock injury problems ease in time for Premiership opener

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 7:14 pm Updated: July 29, 2022, 8:36 pm
Kyle Lafferty, right, is back in training (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Kyle Lafferty, right, is back in training (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Blair Alston, Liam Donnelly, Fraser Murray and Kyle Lafferty all re-joined the Kilmarnock squad ahead of the cinch Premiership opener against Dundee United at Rugby Park on Saturday after recovering from various injuries.

Scott Robinson had a setback during pre-season and was booked in for a procedure to get some respite from his heel injury.

On-loan Middlesbrough goalkeeper Zach Hemmings is still out with a groin injury and is back at his parent club this week, while Chris Stokes’s hamstring problem is improving and he will hopefully join training next week.

Dundee United boss Jack Ross is still waiting on pending work permits for Australia internationals Mark Birighitti and Aziz Behich.

Goalkeeper Birighitti was signed from Central Coast Mariners and defender Behich arrived from Turkish club Giresunspor, albeit the latter is not yet up to speed.

Midfielder Peter Pawlett is still working his way back from an Achilles operation in Marc and it remains to be seen whether winger Glenn Middleton features following his move from Rangers on Friday evening.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]