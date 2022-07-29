Hearts’ injury issues appear to be easing By Press Association July 29, 2022, 7:52 pm Josh Ginnelly is back training (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Hearts are closing in on a fully-fit squad ahead of their cinch Premiership opener against Ross County. Josh Ginnelly returned to training on Thursday after a knock. Cammy Devlin, Euan Henderson and Lewis Neilson have also brushed off fitness issues. Ross County will be without William Akio after the winger went off with a knee injury during his debut against East Fife. Josh Sims has recovered from a knock and is in the squad. Striker Dom Samuel will return from a wrist problem. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Malky Mackay takes long-term view over Ross County opening day selection dilemma St Johnstone have injury issues ahead of season opener Kilmarnock injury problems ease in time for Premiership opener William Akio facing early injury setback following Ross County debut