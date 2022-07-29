Reading sign Porto midfielder Mamadou Loum on season-long loan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Reading have signed Senegal midfielder Mamadou Loum on loan from Porto.

The 25-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Malaga, joins on a season-long deal subject to international clearance.

Manager Paul Ince told the club’s official website: “We have had to put together an almost entirely new midfield this summer and Mamadou feels like an important piece in that puzzle.

“He is a player who will battle hard from the first minute to the last with that fire in the belly you need to tackle the challenge of the Championship head on.”

Loum was part of the Senegal squad who won the Africa Cup of Nations during last season, making a solitary appearance against Guinea.