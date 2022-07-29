Vincent Kompany doesn’t think Burnley need an out-and-out goalscorer to compete

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Vincent Kompany doesn’t think Burnley need an out-and-out goalscorer to compete

By Press Association
July 29, 2022, 11:34 pm
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany saw his side claim the spoils at Huddersfield (Nigel French/PA)
Burnley manager Vincent Kompany saw his side claim the spoils at Huddersfield (Nigel French/PA)

Vincent Kompany has claimed he is happy to complete the season without an out-and-out goalscorer after Burnley won 1-0 in his first game in charge at Huddersfield.

Despite dominating for long periods during, on-loan Chelsea winger Ian Maatsen grabbed the only goal of the evening at last season’s beaten play-off finalists in the opening match of the Championship campaign.

It was the 20-year-old’s fifth goal in 84 senior outings and, with last term’s top-scorer Maxwell Cornet, who netted nine times in the Premier League, not included in the squad and expected to move on, Kompany confessed his team are short on natural marksmen.

The ex-Anderlecht manager said: “If you count the goals in our team, there’s not one player who is an out-and-out goalscorer, but every player can get in the box, nick a goal and work hard for the team.

“Ashley Barnes made life horrible for their defenders and the most important thing is we created chances because I feel we will have to share the goals around this season.

“But I’m used to that. I’ve never had an out-and-out goalscorer during three years as a manager, but my team scored 107 goals last season and there was nobody with 30 goals.

“I’m not expecting that this season either, although I will be happy if somebody can go and get 20.”

The visitors played an expansive brand of football on their return to the second tier, but Kompany was also happy with the battling qualities shown by his players that he felt embodied the club’s character during six seasons in the Premier League.

He added: “A lot is being made of the style we will be playing this season but we are still Burnley and Burnley will always be about hard work and I saw that in this game. We need that, then the rest of it can be enjoyed.

“We never got any momentum against us. There were not many shots against us and we did well to get out and block their crosses because that’s where it all starts.

“That will be crucial in the Championship, because it’s not enough to do what we did in the first half – it will be about what we did in the second half as well.”

Huddersfield’s new boss Danny Schofield admitted his team’s efforts were not good enough in the first half, but he took encouragement from an improved display after the break.

“The first half was quite disappointing and, tactically, maybe we didn’t get it quite right,” Schofield said. “We lost the middle of the pitch and that was the biggest difference.

“They had wide players coming inside and caused us problems attacking our back-line. In the second half, we changed things tactically and competed more in the central areas and it became a much more even game.

“(Substitutes) Tino Anjorin and Jack Rudoni also had an impact on the game. Tino is a special talent who we are pleased to have and the fitter we get him, the better he will perform.”

Schofield also provided an injury update, saying: “Matty Pearson has a foot injury and he will be out for a significant period, probably a good few months. It’s a big blow to lose him – both as a character and as a player.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal