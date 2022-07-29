Football-mad Evie, 8, ‘over the moon’ to be gifted Euro tickets by stranger

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Football-mad Evie, 8, ‘over the moon’ to be gifted Euro tickets by stranger

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: July 30, 2022, 1:16 am
Evie Jackson is a keen football fan and said she was ‘crying’ after finding out she and her dad had been given tickets for the Euro final on Sunday (Matt Jackson/PA)
An eight-year-old football fan who has been gifted a ticket for the European Championship Final said she feels “really lucky” after watching the Lionesses “inspire a lot young girls” across the country.

A keen goalkeeper for her local team, Evie Jackson, and her father, Matt, 30, have been avidly following the tournament after making trips to Leeds United’s Elland Road and St George’s Park to see England play.

Mr Jackson appealed on Twitter to find tickets for the anticipated final against Germany at Wembley on Sunday and said he had nearly given up hope when a stranger contacted him to offer two tickets free of charge.

“I feel really lucky and I didn’t know what was happening because I thought it was going to be fake,” Evie, who lives with her father in Leigh, near Manchester, told the PA news agency.

“I was so excited when I heard that we got the tickets, I was crying because I thought that we wouldn’t have been able to go.

“I think that they’ve set up women’s football and it is crazy to see how far women’s football has come.

“It also inspires a lot of young girls that might want to play football but might not feel confident, now they have a chance.”

Mr Jackson, an operations manager at a bank, coaches Evie’s Astley & Tyldesley under-10’s team.

Evie and Matt Jackson
He admitted to first being sceptical of “something that sounds too good to be true”.

“Why would somebody do that?” he said.

“As soon as we got off the phone, he said, ‘send me your email address and I’ll transfer the tickets over the app’. And within a couple of minutes, there they were.

“They were category one tickets, as well, which is the dearest ones you can get. Even now, I’m pinching myself, like, did that actually happen?”

Pictures that Mr Jackson posted on Twitter shows the user telling the father-of-two: “Your kid looks super excited too. I have an adult and child ticket. You can have them for free.”

Mr Jackson said he was “pretty overwhelmed” by the man’s generosity, who he explained had sold football tickets a few years ago and making money from them “didn’t really leave him feeling very fulfilled”.

“For a guy that you’ve never even met before to give you tickets, going for hundreds, maybe, thousands online, some of the best tickets you can probably get, I’m just really humbled and my daughter is absolutely over the moon,” he said.

“Obviously, it’s more for Evie and the experience that I know that she’ll have.”

Evie plays as a goalkeeper for her local team in Leigh, Lancashire (Matt Jackson/PA)

Mr Jackson said Evie was “screaming with excitement” when she found out the two were going to make the game.

“I’d already sat her down that day and said, ‘Look, I’ve done everything I can, I’ve tried my best, I’m really sorry but it’s just not possible’,” he said.

“(When showing her the tickets), she thought I was lying to her because you know how clever kids are these days. I showed her the pictures and she was like, ‘that could be a screenshot of anything, dad’.

“And then she just jumps on the floor and nearly burst out crying, screaming with excitement.

“I don’t think it’s really sunk in for her much yet, she’s never been to Wembley.

“When we’re walking down Wembley way, in terms of football I don’t think there’s anything bigger than going to watch your heroes in a final at Wembley.”

The act of kindness has “restored faith in humanity” for Mr Jackson, who said the tournament has had a huge effect on Evie’s team and their enjoyment of the sport.

“All the girls at training last night are just really into it so much. They’re all watching the games, they all want to know who we’re playing, they’re all talking about who their favourite players are,” he said.

“I’d probably say a couple of years back, you wouldn’t even (have) known who any of the players are, but they’ve become household names more or less overnight.”

“For people to be saying, ‘Look, I can’t get a ticket to a women’s national game now’ just shows how far the sport has come probably even these last three weeks.”

Evie added she is particularly excited to see one of her favourite players, Ella Toone, who used to play for Evie’s team when she was a young girl.

She and her father have a hotel booked for Sunday and are confident the Lionesses will emerge victorious.

“2-1 to England,” Evie predicted.

