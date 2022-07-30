Commonwealth medallist Dan Bigham aims to earn on-track role at Paris Olympics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth medallist Dan Bigham aims to earn on-track role at Paris Olympics

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 11:32 am
Dan Bigham has his sights set on riding for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Dan Bigham has his sights set on riding for Great Britain at the Paris Olympics (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Dan Bigham went to the Tokyo Olympics working for a rival team but now has his sights set on competing for Great Britain at Paris 2024.

Having established himself as a technical and tactical innovator in team pursuiting, Bigham’s skills as an aerodynamicist were in demand in the lead up to Tokyo and he went to Japan as a consultant for Denmark, who won silver in the men’s event.

At the time the 30-year-old believed his own days of riding the team pursuit were over as he focused on his bid to break the UCI World Hour Record, but a post-Olympic shake-up at British Cycling has reopened doors.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Dan Bigham, right, celebrates England’s men’s team pursuit silver with Ethan Vernon, Ollie Wood and Charlie Tanfield (John Walton/PA)

On Friday, Bigham donned an England jersey and joined Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Ollie Wood to win team pursuit silver at the Commonwealth Games, with their time of three minutes 49.584 the fastest a British team has clocked anywhere other than Tokyo.

And Bigham believes it shows he could be at the next Olympics as a rider.

“Team pursuit wasn’t a goal until the National Track Championships back in March when I had a very good individual pursuit – I broke the British record and went third quickest in history,” Bigham told the PA news agency.

“That was kind of an ‘Oh s***’ moment. Maybe I should be a pursuiter again. I’d put it on the shelf and thought working with Denmark was the end of the road. To have had the door reopened with British Cycling has been fabulous.

