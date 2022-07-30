David Weir suffers Commonwealth Games marathon ‘despair’ after puncture

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David Weir suffers Commonwealth Games marathon ‘despair’ after puncture

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 1:32 pm
England’s David Weir finished seventh in the marathon after a puncture. (Martin Rickett/PA)
England’s David Weir admitted he only felt despair after losing out on the Commonwealth Games marathon title because of a puncture.

The six-time Paralympic champion suffered the problem with around 10 kilometres to go and was caught by winner Johnboy Smith.

Weir, 43, who only has one Commonwealth gold – the 1500m in 2014 – had a lead of almost three minutes before the issue and eventually finished seventh in the T53/54 event in Birmingham on Saturday.

“I’m feeling despair and I’ve never felt despair in a race before,” he said.

“By coincidence, I was talking with my wife the other day and I said that if I had a big lead I could even afford to change a tyre.

“In the end I decided not to carry a spare, I should have gone with my gut instinct. (Before I punctured) I was flying.

“Where I’ve come from, on a council estate, I don’t give up.”

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
England’s Johnboy Smith won the T53/54 marathon after David Weir suffered a puncture (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Smith won in one hour 41 minutes and 15 seconds ahead of Scotland’s Sean Frame and England team-mate Simon Lawson.

But the 32-year-old – who won T54 marathon silver at the Gold Coast in 2018 – paid tribute to Weir.

He said: “I didn’t know he had a problem. I saw him from about 50 yards. I shouted out, ‘what happened?’. I cursed out loud a bit then so if it’s on camera I apologise to everyone. I didn’t want to win by default, but I’ve won gold and I deserve gold.

“If he hadn’t have got that flat I don’t know what would have happened. But I could have closed the gap. It would have been a sprint finish. I won by good circumstances.

“Do not write off David Weir. He is not an old man, he is a supreme athlete.

“If Her Majesty the Queen is watching or listening, give him a knighthood. He deserves to be Sir David Weir.”

Australia’s Madison de Rozario won the women’s T53/54 race ahead of England’s Eden Rainbow-Cooper and Shelly Oxley-Woods.

Uganda’s Victor Kiplangat won the men’s race in two hours 10 minutes and 55 seconds, despite appearing to go the wrong way at one point.

He still won by one minute 34 seconds ahead of Alphonce Simbu of Tanzania with England’s Jonathan Mellor sixth.

“The people riding the motorcycles were confusing me. They told me to turn back but I still made it to the finish,” added Kiplangat.

Australia’s Jessica Stenson, who has previously won two bronze medals, took the women’s title in two hours 27 minutes and 31 seconds.

