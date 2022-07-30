Kilmarnock pick up point on Premiership return against Dundee United

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Kilmarnock pick up point on Premiership return against Dundee United

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:04 pm
Kilmarnock drew with Dundee United (Peter Byrne/PA)
Kilmarnock drew with Dundee United (Peter Byrne/PA)

Kilmarnock salvaged a 1-1 draw on their return to the cinch Premiership as Ash Taylor’s injury-time volley denied Dundee United an opening-day away win.

Dylan Levitt’s first-half goal looked like being the deciding moment of the contest until Taylor smashed home a shot from a corner late in the contest.

United by this point were playing with 10 men after Ian Harkes had been sent off after 70 minutes for a second bookable offence.

Kilmarnock chairman Billie Bowie unfolded the Championship title flag before manager Derek McInnes handed Premiership debuts to Sam Walker, Lewis Mayo, Kerr McInroy, Joe Wright and Ryan Alebiosu.

United handed debuts to Steven Fletcher, Mark Birighitti and Craig Sibbald in their starting line-up, with Glenn Middleton making his bow off the bench in the second half.

It was the home side who had the first chance of the game, McInroy finding Liam Polworth whose effort was saved by Birighitti.

Kilmarnock were on top at this point and Polworth was unfortunate to see a measured effort curl just the wrong side of the post.

United’s first real chance came from a dead ball. Taylor fouled Sibbald on the edge of the penalty box and Charlie Mulgrew’s free-kick was well pushed away by Walker in the home goal.

Kilmarnock looked the team more likely to break the deadlock and, after a mistake from Ryan Edwards, Polworth’s third attempt of the half was saved by Birighitti.

Alebiousu, the Arsenal loanee, then beat Tony Watt before shooting with his left foot towards the far corner, only narrowly missing the target.

United had barely threatened from open play but moved in front a minute before half-time.

Liam Smith’s cross from the right found Fletcher who backheeled it into the path of Levitt whose strike beat Walker from the edge of the box.

It was United who also had the first chance of the second half. Watt worked a one-two with Fletcher before being fouled by Alan Power who was booked. Fletcher teed up Mulgrew from the free-kick but the defender shot over.

Kilmarnock were given a lifeline when Harkes was sent off for a foul on Liam Donnelly having previously been booked for trying to block a Walker kick-out.

Polworth tried again from distance but his shot flew over the top before Shaw came even closer with an effort from a tight angle that struck the underside of the crossbar but did not bounce in.

But with the clock in injury time, Polworth floated over a corner, Lewis Mayo flicked on and Taylor showed great composure to thrash his volley beyond Birighitti.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal