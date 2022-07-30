Everton to issue stadium bans to parents of children who run on pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Everton to issue stadium bans to parents of children who run on pitch

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:04 pm
Everton will ban the parents of children who run onto the Goodison Park pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)
Everton will ban the parents of children who run onto the Goodison Park pitch (Peter Byrne/PA)

Everton will issue stadium bans to parents of children who run onto the pitch at Goodison Park.

Earlier this week the Football Association, Premier League and EFL announced a crackdown on pyrotechnics, incursions onto the playing surface, the throwing of items and drug use.

Everton insist there will be no leniency shown to under-18s, who in recent seasons have been the main transgressors of running onto the field, and sanctions will be dished out to their legal guardians.

“The trend of children being sent on to the pitch has recently increased in prevalence and this cannot and will not be tolerated,” said a club statement.

“In this instance the club will be forced to issue lengthy stadium bans to the parents or guardians of any young people who encroach on to the playing area before, during or after the match.

“Parents and guardians are reminded of their responsibility.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal