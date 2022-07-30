Ruthless Harrogate ease to opening-day victory over Swindon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Ruthless Harrogate ease to opening-day victory over Swindon

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:06 pm
Alex Pattison opened the scoring for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)
Alex Pattison opened the scoring for Harrogate (Nick Potts/PA)

Alex Pattison, Matty Daly and Jack Muldoon all scored as Harrogate kicked off the new campaign with a clinical 3-0 home victory over Swindon.

The hosts converted three of their five on-target attempts during a ruthless display, with Daly scoring on his debut following a loan move from Huddersfield.

Last season’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Swindon, meanwhile, lacked potency with Ben Gladwin hitting an upright from a second-half penalty as the Wiltshire outfit’s incredible run of eight consecutive opening-day victories since 2013 ended in emphatic fashion.

Pattison opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time when he crashed a 10-yard effort in off the crossbar after Swindon failed to clear a George Thomson corner from the left and Miles Welch-Hayes was first to the loose ball.

The advantage was doubled six minutes into the second period when good pressing by Pattison led to a chance for Daly that he thumped into Soloman Brynn’s top-left corner from the edge of the box.

Swindon squandered their best chance to reduce the deficit midway through the half when Welch-Hayes swung a leg and made contact with Kyle Ferguson, only for Gladwin to hit goalkeeper Pete Jameson’s right-hand post from the spot.

Substitute Muldoon then wrapped up matters in the 77th minute, racing onto Daly’s through ball and tapping into Brynn’s net after the on-loan Middlesbrough keeper had failed to grab the ball off his toes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal