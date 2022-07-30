Wycombe make flying start with 3-0 win over Burton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wycombe make flying start with 3-0 win over Burton

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:22 pm
Josh Scowen sealed Wycombe’s win in style (Leila Coker/PA)
Josh Scowen sealed Wycombe's win in style (Leila Coker/PA)

First-half goals from David Wheeler, Anis Mehmeti and Josh Scowen saw Wycombe run out comfortable 3-0 winners against Burton.

Scowen’s stunning half-volley was the pick of the goals as last year’s League One play-off finalists made the perfect start to the new season.

The sides met three times last season, with Wycombe winning both league meetings by a single goal, but this was a more comfortable encounter.

The first goal came in the seventh minute, with Scowen’s ball in behind the Burton defence met by Wheeler who poked home, before Mehmeti doubled the lead 10 minutes later.

After winning possession on the left, Mehmeti surged past four Burton players before slotting past Burton goalkeeper Ben Garratt.

Scowen then made it three before half-time – his first Adams Park goal in seven and a half years following spells at Barnsley, QPR and Sunderland – smashing in a half-volley after a headed clearance fell to him on the edge of the area.

Burton could only muster one shot on target all game, with Wycombe rarely looking under concerted pressure as they saw out the second half in relative comfort.

