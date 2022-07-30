Conor Hourihane secures Derby’s victory over Oxford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Conor Hourihane secures Derby’s victory over Oxford

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:24 pm
Conor Hourihane celebrates (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Conor Hourihane’s superb strike gave Derby a 1-0 win over Oxford in their first game in Sky Bet League One for 36 years.

Oxford had chances in front of a 31,000 crowd before Hourihane’s quality finish gave Derby victory in the club’s first competitive match since exiting administration at the start of the month.

Matty Taylor fired wide under pressure from Curtis Davies in the 19th minute and James Henry had a shot saved by Joe Wildsmith in the 33rd.

Derby responded when James Collins had a shot deflected behind before Nathaniel Mendez-Laing burst through on the right in the 38th minute but Simon Eastwood came out to save.

Oxford went close in the 58th minute when Billy Bodin’s drive was tipped over but Eastwood made a brilliant save three minutes later to turn behind a Collins volley.

Eastwood was finally beaten in the 80th minute when substitute Louie Sibley set up Hourihane who fired left-footed into the bottom right corner from just outside the box.

