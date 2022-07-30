Crewe hold off Rochdale fightback to claim points

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Crewe hold off Rochdale fightback to claim points

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:24 pm
Dan Agyei helped Crewe to victory at Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)
Dan Agyei helped Crewe to victory at Rochdale (Nick Potts/PA)

Crewe survived a second-half fightback from home side Rochdale to earn a 2-1 win at the Crown Oil Arena.

The visitors were good value for their two-goal lead at the interval but lived dangerously at times after the break as Dale pulled one back and went for broke in pursuit of an equaliser.

Crewe took the lead in the 14th minute when Ethan Ebanks-Landell was booked for a foul on Dan Agyei and Callum Ainley floated an inviting set-piece into the mix. Agyei moved free of any markers and leapt unchallenged to nod the ball into the top corner of Richard O’Donnell’s net.

The visitors doubled their advantage after 21 minutes, Lachlan Brook’s low drive from 20 yards creeping inside O’Donnell’s near post.

The home side improved in the second half and reduced the deficit in the 69th minute.

Toumani Diagouraga slotted a pass into the path of Devante Rodney and the striker shrugged off two defenders before pulling the trigger, slamming a powerful finish beyond Arsenal loanee Arthur Okonkwo.

