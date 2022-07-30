Debutants team up to give Plymouth victory over Barnsley

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Debutants team up to give Plymouth victory over Barnsley

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:26 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 5:54 pm
Finn Azaz got the only goal at Home Park (PA)
Finn Azaz got the only goal at Home Park (PA)

On-loan Aston Villa attacking midfielder Finn Azaz got Plymouth off to a winning start in Sky  Bet League One, as they beat Barnsley 1-0 in front of 14,624 at Home Park.

The game’s decisive moment came just before half-time, following a brilliant break down the left by playmaker Danny Mayor, who passed inside the penalty box to Bali Mumba.

Mumba’s square pass found fellow debutant Azaz and he sidefooted home first-time into the top corner for the only goal of the contest.

Argyle looked to have gone ahead in the ninth minute but skipper Joe Edwards’ rising shot cannoned off the face of the crossbar.

Barnsley also hit the bar, in the 34th minute when Nicky Cadden connected with Jack Aitchison’s cross. Josh Benson’s follow-up was cleared off the line by Macaulay Gillesphey.

The double escape seemed to spur the home side on, and particularly Mayor,  and just before half time they made the breakthrough from Azaz.

Striker James Norwood was introduced as one of Barnsley’s second-half substitutes and he flashed a 65th-minute header just wide from Luca Connell’s pacy free-kick.

The hosts had a late let-off when defender Gillesphey cleared the ball off the line following an inswinging Barnsley corner from the right.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]