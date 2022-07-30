Debut goal from Jordan Roberts gives Stevenage a deserved victory at Tranmere

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Debut goal from Jordan Roberts gives Stevenage a deserved victory at Tranmere

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:34 pm
Summer signing from Motherwell Jordan Roberts scored late on to seal Stevenage’s win at Tranmere (PA)
Summer signing from Motherwell Jordan Roberts scored late on to seal Stevenage’s win at Tranmere (PA)

Jordan Roberts hit a late winner to give Stevenage a deserved 2-1 win at Tranmere in Sky Bet League Two.

It looked like the points would be shared after Kane Hemmings had cancelled out Jake Reeves’ first-half opener.

But debutant Roberts smashed home from close range with six minutes to go to earn a victory for the visitors.

Stevenage started strongly with Ross Doohan making early saves from Carl Piergianni, Max Clark and Jake Taylor.

Piergianni had a header cleared off the line by Luke Robinson following a 19th minute corner, then Tranmere’s Kyle Jameson nearly scored an own goal with a mis-placed backpass.

Reeves put Stevenage ahead five minutes before half-time after getting on the end of a Luke Norris header.

Hemmings equalised from close range six minutes into the second half after Neil Byrne’s shot hit the bar.

Michael Bostwick had a close range shot blocked, before Dan Sweeney had a header saved on 72 minutes as the visitors continued to threaten.

Doohan parried away a dipping shot from Reeves before Tranmere’s Elliott Nevitt fired inches wide.

However, former Motherwell man Roberts settled the contest in the visitors’ favour after Piergianni ficked on a Reeves free-kick.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal