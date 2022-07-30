Early strike from Kristian Dennis enough for Carlisle to see off Crawley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Carlisle striker Kristian Dennis ensured Kevin Betsy’s first Sky Bet League Two game in charge of Crawley ended in a 1-0 defeat.

Dennis needed only five minutes to register the Cumbrians’ opening goal of the new campaign.

Paul Simpson’s side should have achieved a wider margin of victory but they were denied by on-loan Brentford debutant goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe in the opening half.

When Balcombe was substituted at half-time, replacement Corey Addai – also making his first appearance for the visitors – denied Dennis a second goal, as well as saving from Jordan Gibson and Omari Patrick.

Former Arsenal Under-23s manager Betsy was Crawley’s close-season replacement for John Yems – charged by the FA last week following allegations of racism.

Betsy’s team often struggled to adapt to his new possession-based style and star summer capture Dom Telford only briefly threatened to open his account.

Last season’s fourth-tier Golden Boot winner flashed one first-half effort over the crossbar, while James Tilley hit the base of an upright.