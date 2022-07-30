Edinburgh start League One campaign with win over promoted rivals Kelty Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Edinburgh start League One campaign with win over promoted rivals Kelty Hearts

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:34 pm
Edinburgh got their League One campaign off to a winning start (Mike Egerton/PA)
Edinburgh got their League One campaign off to a winning start (Mike Egerton/PA)

Edinburgh won the battle of the newly-promoted sides with a 2-0 win at Kelty Hearts on the opening day of cinch League One season.

John Robertson put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute but they had to wait until stoppage time to secure the points through Ouzy See.

Clyde were a goal down inside the first minute through Lee Connelly but hit back to beat Queen of the South 4-1.

Oliver McDonald equalised after a quarter of an hour and Ross Cunningham fired the visitors into the lead two minutes before half-time.

Late goals from Jordan Allan and Euan Cameron wrapped up the victory while Connelly saw red five minutes from time.

First-half goals from Callum Smith and Craig Watson gave Peterhead a 2-0 victory over Airdrieonians.

Matthew Todd’s 74th-minute goal fired Dunfermline to a 1-0 win at home to Alloa while Falkirk drew 0-0 with Montrose.

