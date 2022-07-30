Jonson Clarke-Harris at the double as Peterborough hit back to stun Cheltenham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jonson Clarke-Harris at the double as Peterborough hit back to stun Cheltenham

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 5:38 pm
Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice for Peterborough (Martin Rickett/PA).
Jonson Clarke-Harris scored twice as Peterborough hit back from two goals down to start the season with a 3-2 win at Cheltenham.

The home side, under new head coach Wade Elliott, deservedly went in 2-0 up at half-time thanks to an own goal and Alfie May’s strike.

Dan Nlundulu caused problems for Posh and he provided the low ball that was turned into his own net by Frankie Kent after 30 minutes.

May opened his account for the season with his 17th goal in his last 19 appearances, seizing on a misplaced pass from Josh Knight and rounding Lucas Bergstrom in the 39th minute.

Clarke-Harris lifted an effort on to the bar and May then forced a block from Bergstrom just before half-time.

Posh boss Grant McCann responded by making three changes, sending on Jack Marriott, Joe Ward and Ben Thompson for the start of the second half.

And it paid off with Sammie Szmodics feeling Ward, who set up Marriott to make it 2-1 in the 59th minute.

Clarke-Harris levelled in emphatic fashion after a low ball from Harrison Burrows was cleared to him by defender Charlie Raglan.

Ward was the provider again in the 72nd minute as Clarke-Harris added his second to complete the turnaround.

Bergstrom made an outstanding save to deny May a leveller in the 74th minute.

