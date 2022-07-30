Is it coming home? Talking points ahead of England v Germany clash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

England will face Germany in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley on Sunday.

Germany have won 21 of the 27 meetings between the teams, including the 2009 European Championship final, but Sarina Wiegman’s England were victorious the last time they met earlier this year.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at the key talking points ahead of Sunday’s final.

Battle for the golden boot

England’s Beth Mead scoring against Sweden (Nick Potts, PA)

England’s Beth Mead and Germany’s Alexandra Popp lead the Golden Boot standings on six goals apiece. Mead has arguably been the Lionesses’ player of the tournament with a hat-trick against Norway, and has scored 20 goals since Wiegman took over in September 2021. Popp has had a tournament to remember after missing the last two Euros through injuries. She has scored in every game Germany have played this tournament and will be looking to add to her tally on Sunday.

Wembley sell-out

Wembley will be full for the final (John Walton, PA)

The Euro 2022 final has been sold out, and will likely be a record attendance for the Women’s European Championships. Last year’s men’s final was overshadowed by the actions of thousands of ticketless fans who forced their way into the stadium ahead of England v Italy. This time the final is expected to attract a different audience and the measures introduced after last year are set to continue with no drinking allowed on Wembley Way. England will be hoping the crowd can boost their side to a first tournament victory.

Defensive prowess

Germany and England have both conceded a single goal this tournament. England’s came when they were briefly threatened with a tournament exit at 1-0 down to Spain in the quarter-final, while Germany conceded an unlucky goal during their semi-final against Spain. England have scored more goals – 14 without reply in the group stages – but Germany have arguably come up against tougher opposition with Spain and Denmark in their group before a France semi-final.

Is football coming home?

England’s last success in a major tournament was at Wembley in 1966 (PA)

The Lionesses will be hoping to end the wait for a first major tournament title for England since 1966 – against Germany who were also the opponents 56 years ago. However, Germany boast an impressive record in this competition, and will be seeking to become champions for the seventh time in the last eight editions and for the ninth time overall.

A look at the dugout

England head coach Sarina Wiegman has made the right calls from the touchline (Danny Lawson, PA)

Both Wiegman and German manager Martina Voss-Tecklenburg are no strangers to being European champions and are widely regarded as among the best coaches in the women’s game. The Dutch Lionesses boss led her native Netherlands to the European title in 2017, and will be looking for a second successive Euros title. Voss-Tecklenburg won four European titles as a player between 1989 and 1997 so will know what her players are going through as they look for a ninth title.