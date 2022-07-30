Norwich suffer opening loss to Cardiff in fiery clash as Millwall start strongly

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Norwich suffer opening loss to Cardiff in fiery clash as Millwall start strongly

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: July 30, 2022, 7:44 pm
Norwich’s Teemu Pukki clashes with Cardiff’s Andy Rinomhota (Tim Goode, PA)
Norwich's Teemu Pukki clashes with Cardiff's Andy Rinomhota (Tim Goode, PA)

Norwich’s Sky Bet Championship season got off to a poor start as they were beaten 1-0 by Cardiff in a game that saw both teams have players sent off.

The Canaries were relegated from the Premier League last season after finishing bottom and are tipped as one of the favourites to bounce back up.

However, they went a goal down just minutes into the second half when Romaine Sawyers struck on his Bluebirds debut.

Perry Ng was then sent off for a second bookable offence but Norwich were unable to capitalise on the man advantage – which lasted only 12 minutes in any case before captain Grant Hanley was dismissed for picking up a second yellow card.

Charlie Cresswell’s double saw Millwall top of the fledgling table after beating Stoke 2-0 with the centre-half scoring in both halves on his debut.

The Lions sit just above the Tigers in the table after a late goal saw Hull beat Bristol City 2-1.

Andreas Weimann continued his goalscoring form from last season to put the Robins in front at the half-hour mark but Hull came from behind to earn their first three points of the season thanks to Ozan Tufan’s second-half penalty and Jean Michael Seri’s deflected stoppage-time strike.

Hull City v Bristol City – Sky Bet Championship – MKM Stadium
Bristol City’s Andreas Weimann celebrates scoring his goal against Hull (PA)

Blackburn also got off to a winning start as Lewis Travis’ goal made the difference to beat QPR and Callum Connolly scored in the ninth minute for Blackpool to secure a 1-0 win against Reading.

Swansea came from behind to draw 1-1 with newly-promoted Rotherham at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers came second in League One last season and took the lead through Chiedozie Ogbene 16 minutes in before Harry Darling pulled one back 20 minutes later to share the spoils.

It was also a point apiece at the Riverside as Middlesbrough and West Brom drew 1-1, Isaiah Jones putting the hosts in front before his goal was cancelled out by John Swift, who scored on debut.

Last season’s League One champions Wigan picked up a point after being held to a goalless draw against Preston, who had Ched Evans dismissed late on, while Luton were also held to 0-0 draw by Birmingham.

