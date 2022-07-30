John Coleman praises his Accrington side’s character in action-packed ending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
John Coleman praises his Accrington side’s character in action-packed ending

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 6:18 pm
John Coleman’s side were involved in late drama (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Accrington manager John Coleman praised the “courage and character” of his side as they quickly responded to falling behind in stoppage time to draw 2-2 with Charlton.

The League One clash was level at 1-1 heading into six minutes of added time, after Stanley’s Sean McConville cancelled out Scott Fraser’s first-half opener.

Charlton thought they had won it when Miles Leaburn headed home in the fourth minute of added time, but Korede Adedoyin responded two minutes later to earn the hosts a point.

“It’s weird as at 1-1 our fans might have gone home feeling hard done by as we had a lot of chances,” said Coleman.

“Then three minutes later, with the two goals, they probably went home happy with the same result. That’s the intricacies of football!

“Charlton were probably a little better in the first half but in the second half it was completely different. We created some great chances, their keeper made some great saves and we were disappointed we didn’t take the chances.

“They scored in injury time and we showed plenty of courage and character to come back and get an equaliser. That’s also testament to our fitness.

“What we have learnt today is that when you have a team on the ropes, you have got to finish them off and we didn’t do that.

“But, while you want to win your home games, we are up and running for the season.”

It was Charlton boss Ben Garner’s first game in charge and, despite the late heartbreak, he was satisfied with the outcome.

And he was delighted for 18-year-old Leaburn, who scored his first professional goal on his debut.

He said: “When you score so late, you think you have won the game so the dressing room is disappointed but, on reflection, it was a good point and I don’t think many teams will come here and win.

“It was nice for Miles to score his first professional goal, hopefully it’s the first of many. He is only 18 and it would have been good for that one to be the winner but we didn’t see it out. He should be proud of his goal though.

“As a team, it was our first competitive game together, it’s a new group and there were a lot of positive signs.

“In the first half, we should have probably been further ahead than 1-0 but Accrington came out stronger in the second half, they are direct and a big threat from set-pieces and with balls into the box.

“We stood up to a lot of it and I did think we had won but we go back with a point and build on that.”

