Russell Martin hails goalscorer Harry Darling as Swansea earn point at Rotherham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Russell Martin hails goalscorer Harry Darling as Swansea earn point at Rotherham

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 6:24 pm
Russell Martin’s Swansea began the season with a draw at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Russell Martin’s Swansea began the season with a draw at Rotherham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Swansea boss Russell Martin was not surprised by Harry Darling’s wonder goal which earned a 1-1 draw with Rotherham.

Centre-half Darling celebrated his Swans debut with a 25-yard scorcher that found the top corner and cancelled out Chiedozie Ogbene’s early opener.

Both sides had chances to win it in the second half, with Michael Obafemi missing an open goal for Swansea while Ogbene and Cohen Bramall forced good saves from Swans goalkeeper Andy Fisher.

Martin, who managed Darling at MK Dons, said: “I think he really grew after the goal. I thought he got better and better.

“Harry did great, brilliant goal, we know he possesses the ability to do that. It’s strange that in a game where we had some really good chances that was the one that went in. We deserved at least that.

“He did it for us at MK a few times but he possesses real quality. The goal will do him the world of good.

“I am frustrated with the scoreline, I thought we created more than enough to win. Paul (Warne) will say they had some shots, but we had some excellent chances.

“I am really pleased with so many aspects of the performance. We started brilliantly and when they scored there was a bit of anxiety, but the way we recovered was brilliant.”

Millers boss Paul Warne was “chuffed” after seeing his side begin their campaign with a point, which they were full value for.

The Millers are trying to avoid a fourth successive relegation from the Championship and Warne knows this will be one of their most difficult games.

“I thought the lads worked really hard out of possession,” he said. “I thought the crowd got it. They know the quality of the opposition, it’s not a League One game where you can throw the kitchen sink in the last 20 minutes.

“Overall I was really pleased. We have conceded a 30-yard screamer from a £1.5million centre-half, there is no shame in that. We limited them to very few attempts on goal, although in fairness they did miss a gilt-edged chance.

“I was really pleased with the work ethic. It is very hard to get a point in this league.

“They are exhausted. We definitely need to help the lads out but I was really pleased with the performance against a really good team.

“I don’t want fans to think that every home game is going to be like that, it won’t be. They are a very technical ball-playing side and a very difficult side to play against the way we play. I am chuffed.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal