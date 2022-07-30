‘It was a great feeling’ – Jon Dahl Tomasson makes winning start with Blackburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘It was a great feeling’ – Jon Dahl Tomasson makes winning start with Blackburn

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 6:34 pm
Jon Dahl Tomasson got off to a winning start (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Jon Dahl Tomasson got off to a winning start (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Blackburn head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson felt the “togetherness” of his team and supporters was even more important than the result after his reign began with a 1-0 victory over QPR.

Tomasson, who previously managed Swedish outfit Malmo to two league titles, enjoyed a winning start thanks to newly-appointed captain Lewis Travis’ spectacular 34th-minute curling strike from 25 yards.

The goal came at a time when Rovers were second best but they grew into the game and overran their opponents after the break to run out deserved winners.

Tomasson thought his side could have scored more but was proud of their spirit.

He said: “Very pleased. I think we need to show the passion as players, need the fans to show the passion as well. They did that, got behind the team.

“We need to create a togetherness if we should be successful, so it was a great feeling.

“I think we played against a decent side. First half, we should have been sometimes better in our organisation, had issues in our defensive organisation.

“We scored a great goal. Trav, he hit that ball tremendously. For him, (a) very special feeling when you’re the captain for the first time and hitting the ball like that.

“We should have been a little bit better in the transition moments because there were a lot of transitions where we made a bad decision.

“But it was great to see, especially the second half, first 20 minutes, we were very dominant at keeping the ball in the opponent’s half and should have scored one more goal for sure. It was a great win, great start.

“Points are great but I think the most important thing is the togetherness we showed today, that spirit.”

QPR controlled the first half and went close to going ahead when Osman Kakay hit the crossbar.

But they were unable to create any real chances with their possession, something new head coach Michael Beale thinks they need to improve on.

Beale said: “I thought we started the game well. I knew that Jon Dahl Tomasson, with the team he picked – very front foot, very energetic – their movement in the final third would be good. It was but I thought for the most part, we defended extremely well.

“We had from the second phase of a set play a 30-yarder from Kakay that didn’t go in, and Travis has a very similar situation at the other end that goes in the top corner.

“I thought it was a harsh result. We had lots of passages of possession but the last 25 yards of the pitch, we had to be better.

“Maybe one or two of the boys not here will bring that to our squad, but I still felt we had enough here today to create more.

“Our last cross, our last pass, was poor all day. To lose 1-0 away from home to a good team to a set play is extremely disappointing.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal