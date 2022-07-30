Wednesday’s spirit in draw against Portsmouth impresses boss Darren Moore

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Wednesday’s spirit in draw against Portsmouth impresses boss Darren Moore

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 6:40 pm
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore applauded his team’s spirit (PA)
Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore applauded his team’s spirit (PA)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised the character of his players after they twice surrendered the lead and had to come from behind to equalise late on in a 3-3 draw against Portsmouth.

Wednesday took an eighth-minute lead in the Sky Bet League One contest when Josh Windass drilled the ball across the face of goal and Johnson applied the finish.

Connor Ogilvie equalised five minutes into the second half at Hillsborough with a header from Marlon Pack’s delivery.

Wednesday regained the lead soon afterwards when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (53) beat Josh Griffiths with a well-struck shot from outside the area.

It was 2-2 In the 57th minute when Michael Jacobs got the final touch after Joe Pigott’s cross was headed goalwards by Colby Bishop and Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale pushed the ball onto the bar.

A third headed goal for the visitors came when Bishop (64) found the net from Pigott’s cross, only for Dele-Bashiru to earn a point for the hosts nine minutes from time with another superb strike.

Lee Gregory was sent-off in added time after receiving a second yellow card and Moore said: “I was pleased with the character of the players. There was a fight in us to get back in it.

“There were moments where we made wrong decisions that cost us goals and we’ve got to cut those goals out.

“They were gifted from us. It was wrong decisions at the wrong times. I felt they were avoidable but I will look back and analyse them. We have to learn from it. It is not just one player, it is the whole team.

“We have got to switch on in the defensive quarter and be harder to play against.

“The game had a bit of everything. There was a good tempo to the game – we just didn’t sustain our passing.”

On Dele-Bashiru’s performance, Moore said: “It was an exceptional performance from him. His work in tight areas was excellent and his work off the ball was really good.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said: “I’m just really proud of the players.

“Wednesday had the best home record in the division last year and they’ve signed some fantastic players for the level.

“When you consider that we’ve just come together as a group. I think that says a lot about the character of the group we have.

“In the early parts of the game it was tough. Sheffield Wednesday had a real rhythm and we had to dig deep.

“We did really well to get in at half-time with the game so close. The message at half-time was to be a bit braver and punch back.

“We scored some really good goals. I thought we showed a lot of substance and I liked a lot of it.”

