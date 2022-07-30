Wednesday’s spirit in draw against Portsmouth impresses boss Darren Moore

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore praised the character of his players after they twice surrendered the lead and had to come from behind to equalise late on in a 3-3 draw against Portsmouth.

Wednesday took an eighth-minute lead in the Sky Bet League One contest when Josh Windass drilled the ball across the face of goal and Johnson applied the finish.

Connor Ogilvie equalised five minutes into the second half at Hillsborough with a header from Marlon Pack’s delivery.

Wednesday regained the lead soon afterwards when Fisayo Dele-Bashiru (53) beat Josh Griffiths with a well-struck shot from outside the area.

It was 2-2 In the 57th minute when Michael Jacobs got the final touch after Joe Pigott’s cross was headed goalwards by Colby Bishop and Wednesday goalkeeper David Stockdale pushed the ball onto the bar.

A third headed goal for the visitors came when Bishop (64) found the net from Pigott’s cross, only for Dele-Bashiru to earn a point for the hosts nine minutes from time with another superb strike.

Lee Gregory was sent-off in added time after receiving a second yellow card and Moore said: “I was pleased with the character of the players. There was a fight in us to get back in it.

“There were moments where we made wrong decisions that cost us goals and we’ve got to cut those goals out.

“They were gifted from us. It was wrong decisions at the wrong times. I felt they were avoidable but I will look back and analyse them. We have to learn from it. It is not just one player, it is the whole team.

“We have got to switch on in the defensive quarter and be harder to play against.

“The game had a bit of everything. There was a good tempo to the game – we just didn’t sustain our passing.”

On Dele-Bashiru’s performance, Moore said: “It was an exceptional performance from him. His work in tight areas was excellent and his work off the ball was really good.”

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley said: “I’m just really proud of the players.

“Wednesday had the best home record in the division last year and they’ve signed some fantastic players for the level.

“When you consider that we’ve just come together as a group. I think that says a lot about the character of the group we have.

“In the early parts of the game it was tough. Sheffield Wednesday had a real rhythm and we had to dig deep.

“We did really well to get in at half-time with the game so close. The message at half-time was to be a bit braver and punch back.

“We scored some really good goals. I thought we showed a lot of substance and I liked a lot of it.”