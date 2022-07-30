We’re up and running: Matt Gray happy with Sutton’s draw against Newport

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
We’re up and running: Matt Gray happy with Sutton’s draw against Newport

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 6:58 pm
Sutton manager Matt Gray was happy with his side’s display at home to Newport (Tim Goode/PA)
Sutton manager Matt Gray was happy with his side's display at home to Newport (Tim Goode/PA)

Sutton boss Matt Gray hailed his side’s “unbelievable character” after their opening day 1-1 draw with Newport.

Lebanese striker Omar Bugiel fired the home side into a welcome 24th-minute with a clinical close-range strike, but debutant Omar Bogle equalised for the visitors with a 38th-minute header from a Mickey Demetriou long throw.

“I’ve learned today that we’ve still got unbelievable character and resilience,” said Gray.

“There’s a good team spirit and that hasn’t wavered over the summer.

“I’m really pleased. It was a really hard-fought contest between two teams having a right good battle.

“It was very stop-start in the first half and we were unlucky with two forced injuries, which wasn’t ideal. But I thought we were the better side at half-time.

“However, I’m disappointed with the goal we conceded and not to have taken one or two more of our own chances.

“Yes, certainly, I felt as though they had the second half. We were not holding on, but we were really having to deal with their long throws into the box.

“I thought we dealt with their long throws really well, especially with the changes we made after the goal. And even then with them penning us in – and their front two being a handful – I still felt we had the best chance of the half when we hit the bar.

“We really stuck together in the second half. Yes, there’s things we want to work on but that’s the same for everyone, because everyone will look to improve.

“I’m pleased we’ve got a point on the board. We’re up and running and now we look to next week.”

Newport manager James Rowberry was impressed with his side’s battling qualities as they fought back to share the honours.

“I’m really pleased – it’s a good start to the season and a point away from home,” said Rowberry.

“I was told if you win away from home then you’re going to do alright, so I’m happy.

“It’s an improvement from last season, it’s a development from last year when we’ve come here and lost. We’ve gone a goal down but come back from a set-play.

“It’s a little bit different when you come to Sutton, you’ve got to adapt. They’re a tough team to play against and I thought we dealt with it particularly well.

“It’s a decent start for us but I’ve got a mindset this year that I want more clean sheets, we need to add that to our armoury.

“And I’m pleased for Omar to get the goal because he’s been working hard and you could see how hard he’s worked.

“It was a good finish and we deserved it because we fought hard to get something out of the game.”

