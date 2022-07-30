Michael Flynn feels there has been a ‘mentality shift’ at Walsall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Flynn feels there has been a ‘mentality shift’ at Walsall

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 7:04 pm
Walsall manager Michael Flynn delighted with opening-day win over Hartlepool (Nick Potts/PA)
Walsall boss Michael Flynn pointed to a “mentality shift” at the club as the catalyst for his side’s 4-0 opening-day mauling of Hartlepool.

A debut hat-trick from on-loan striker Danny Johnson, after Brandon Comley’s deflected opener, earned Walsall victory and only a string of saves from Pools keeper Ben Killip kept the score down.

Walsall were taken over by American investment group Trivela during the summer and, after two seasons of struggle, Flynn, who took charge in February, says things are beginning to change.

“Danny will get the plaudits for scoring a hat-trick on his debut but I was more impressed with the way we went about our work when we were 4-0 up,” said the ex-Newport boss.

“The professionalism, the talking, the demanding nature from the players to do things right was more pleasing for me because that’s when you can switch off.

“There’s a mentality shift around this club – even at 4-0 up, we were still 1-0 down. That’s the attitude and desire I want.”

Flynn wanted to sign Johnson permanently from Mansfield but the Stags altered the deal to a six-month loan late in negotiations and he proved his worth with three excellent finishes.

“That’s why I wanted him in – I know what a clinical finisher he is and he took his chances extremely well today. His left foot is deadly in the box,” added Flynn.

“We had a two-year deal agreed with the player but the Mansfield owner, which is his prerogative, changed his mind and only wanted to let him go out on loan.

“But we were keen to get Danny in and it didn’t matter which way.”

In contrast to Flynn’s delight, new Hartlepool manager Paul Hartley saw his reign begin in nightmare fashion as only a couple of late Jake Hastie efforts troubled Walsall keeper Owen Evans.

“I’m bitterly disappointed. I thought we were really poor today all over the pitch and didn’t deserve anything from the game,” said Hartley.

“We were second best and there are no excuses, we just didn’t perform to the levels I know we can. It’s not what I saw in pre-season but pre-season doesn’t matter, it’s about when the real stuff starts.

“I don’t want to see a performance like that again because that was really poor and really bad today. I know we are a new team – there’s a new management team come in, we’ve got new players come in but we’ve got to be better, we’ve got to do the basics better.

“I didn’t think we won first balls, second balls, tackles, we didn’t have enough quality going forward, we were too negative in our play.

“They let themselves down and that doesn’t happen again as long as I’m manager.”

