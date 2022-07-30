New boys combine to earn West Brom a point at Middlesbrough

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New boys combine to earn West Brom a point at Middlesbrough

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 7:46 pm
Steve Bruce’s team drew at Middlesbrough (PA)
Two West Brom new boys combined to earn a 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough during an entertaining opening game of the Sky Bet Championship season at the Riverside.

John Swift, who moved to the Hawthorns after his Reading contract expired, was in the perfect place to turn in his first goal for the Baggies five minutes after half-time.

That goal, laid on by another summer recruit, former Millwall man Jed Wallace, cancelled out Middlesbrough’s 10th-minute opener from Isaiah Jones.

It was a much better second half display from West Brom after manager Steve Bruce had watched Boro control most of the first half.

The hosts named striker Marcus Forss on the bench following his move from Brentford on Thursday. Zack Steffen, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Giles all started for the first time since moving to the Teesside club.

Steffen was involved plenty too. The goalkeeper, on loan from Manchester City, was alert to make amends for straying from his line by brilliantly turning Wallace’s excellent effort from the touchline onto the bar.

Boro led soon after. When West Brom’s attempts to move forward broke down, the hosts attacked through Giles. The Wolves loanee’s pass into the penalty area was turned across the face of goal by striker Chuba Akpom for Jones to finish from six yards.

After that the home side controlled much of the play and looked more dangerous but wasted numerous good positions so West Brom remained in the game.

The best of those openings arrived nine minutes before the break when Giles was again involved. After Matt Crooks had picked the wing-back out on the left, his low delivery into the six-yard box seemed perfect but Duncan Watmore did not connect properly and the ball went wide.

There was still time for Marc Bola to sting the palms of David Button from distance, but the onus was on West Brom to improve after the restart to avoid an opening day defeat.

The visitors were a different proposition after the restart and equalised early on.

Jayson Molumby fed Wallace down the right and his lovely run and cutback into the area was perfect for Swift to side-foot beyond Steffen from 12 yards.

Swift was then denied a second within a couple of minutes when his trickery in the box created an opening and Steffen was alert to stop at his near post.

Despite West Brom’s improvements, Bruce was cautioned and Middlesbrough grew stronger again after that.

Forss, introduced from the bench for his debut, fired an effort wide, while Jonny Howson had an effort deflected just wide when Button was wrong-footed.

However, by the full-time whistle West Brom had gone close a couple more times and Boro should be just as happy with a point as the visitors.

