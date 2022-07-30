Everton fan lives the dream and Anderson turns 40 – Saturday’s sporting social

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from July 30.

Football

A special moment!

Last night was in aid of the people of Ukraine. 🇺🇦 At the end of the game, Paul Stratton, a 44-year-old Evertonian was surprised by @McInTweet's Big Show due to his brave efforts to help Ukrainians this year. 💙💛 The full story will be revealed when it airs on @BBCOne. pic.twitter.com/DLAVixuUwH — Everton (@Everton) July 30, 2022

Did we, though?

We had to have one last rap from @JillScottJS8, didn't we? 🎤❤️ pic.twitter.com/VjOMnXoH0N — Lionesses (@Lionesses) July 30, 2022

The Lionesses had royal support.

Liverpool celebrated the season’s first silverware.

Support for Sebastien Haller.

We send Sebastien good vibes and positive thoughts as he starts his recovery. Get well soon 💪 https://t.co/bRXoDWPR3m — FIFPRO (@FIFPRO) July 30, 2022

Not a bad signing!

Leicester City have rejected a £40m bid from Newcastle United for James Maddison. Newcastle deciding whether to go back in with an improved offer. Leicester valuation thought to be closer to £60m. #Maddison #NUFC #LCFC — Dharmesh Sheth (@skysports_sheth) July 30, 2022

Neil Warnock dished out good luck.

Leicester dropped a third kit.

Bootlegger inspired Crawley.

🔜 Carlisle away to kick off the season… Football is back, baby!#TownTeamTogether🔴 pic.twitter.com/tP65c0Vmix — Crawley Town FC (@crawleytown) July 30, 2022

KSI’s drinks got Arsenal going.

4 goals in 20 minutes. THE TEAM IS HYDRATED!! #PRIME https://t.co/9jv4O4VwBN — ksi (@KSI) July 30, 2022

Sport

Isa Guha was enjoying the Commonwealth Games.

Motor racing

George Russell celebrated.

THAT'S POLE BABY!! WE DID IT!! Unbelievable job from the whole team to take us from our toughest Friday to our best Saturday together so far. YES TEAM!! 👊 pic.twitter.com/gYh3JDVVD3 — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) July 30, 2022

Tennis

Coco Gauff performed under pressure.

thanks for letting me throw the first pitch at the @SFGiants !!! Glad I didn’t flop it lol pic.twitter.com/pbzypc9MVI — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 30, 2022

Cricket

Not something you hear every day.

Please allow me to say that the weather in the UK this summer has been absolutely AMAZING! ☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️☀️ — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) July 30, 2022

James Anderson turned 40.

Happy Birthday to our 🐐 He just keeps getting better and better 🙌@jimmy9 🎉 pic.twitter.com/36eHWcb39a — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2022

Meanwhile, in the women’s team…

Caught Capsey Bowled Kemp – bowler and fielder collectively are 34 years old. Feel old yet? — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 30, 2022

Boxing

Jake Paul looked ahead to his next fight.

8 DAYS FROM RIGHT NOW LETS GO — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) July 30, 2022

Basketball

Patrick Mills made a young fan’s day.

MMA

Conor McGregor was ready for war.