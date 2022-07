Duncan Scott takes freestyle gold as Adam Peaty looks to add to medal haul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Duncan Scott claimed revenge on Tom Dean by beating him to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final at the Commonwealth Games, as Adam Peaty kept on course for a third consecutive gold in the 100m breaststroke.

Scott, swimming for Scotland at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, had missed out to Dean in the Olympic final in Tokyo last year but triumphed on Saturday night in a time of one minute 45.02 seconds, with Dean taking silver for England in 1:45.41.

Dean led at halfway but Alloa swimmer Scott, who won four medals in total in Japan last summer, came roaring back to secure victory.

GOOOOLLLDDDD for Duncan Scott in the 200m Freestyle 🥇 He is now a x2 Commonwealth Games gold medallist 👏 pic.twitter.com/VthlSlrwLx — Team Scotland (@Team_Scotland) July 30, 2022

Scott also claimed a bronze in the 400m individual medley while Dean was part of the England men’s 4x100m freestyle relay team which took silver in the last race.

The 25-year-old Scott, who became the first Briton to win four medals in the same Olympic Games in Tokyo, said he and Dean were good mates and that their rivalry spurred them both on.

“That happens in sport all the time doesn’t it? We’ve been fine, chatting as normal and plenty of jokes and I sat with him at lunch the other day. We get on really well.”

Scott felt the fact there were five British swimmers in the final was “really promising” heading towards the Paris Olympics in 2024.

Dean and Scott hug on the podium after receiving their medals (David Davies/PA)

Dean added: “There will always be that level of friendship – that comes before the rivalry.

“The bond we have is more important than our rivalry. We push each other on.

“I can’t seem to get away from him! Every time I race he’s there, whether it’s a small little home competition or the Olympic Games, he’s always there.

“He’s annoying sometimes – but it’s only a good thing and I will always have good memories.”

Adam Peaty set the fastest time in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals (David Davies/PA)

Three-time Olympic champion Peaty, 27, later booked his place in Sunday night’s 100m breaststroke final, winning his semi-final in a time of 59.02 seconds.

Peaty’s appearance in Birmingham marked his return to action after he missed last month’s World Championship with a fractured bone in his foot suffered in a freak training accident in May.

Peaty said: “The front end of the swim felt a bit more rusty than it normally would in a championship. It’s about giving the crowd a show, and I couldn’t give a s*** what time I go.

“When you take the swimming away, you start to think ‘oh, am I still going to be the best?’. Being the best swimmer in the world isn’t just something that is given, and now I’m just fighting my way back.

PROUD 🤩 Ben Proud gets us off to a golden start in the pool 🥇#BringitHome #B2022 pic.twitter.com/8ytgdqFj9I — Team England (@TeamEngland) July 30, 2022

“If that takes another year, another two…you know Paris is always the goal and that is the pinnacle of the sport.”

England’s James Wilby won the first semi in a time of 59.85secs.

England’s Ben Proud took the first home nation gold medal of the night as he broke his own Games record for the men’s 50m butterfly with a time of 22.81 seconds. His previous best Games mark was set at Glasgow eight years ago.

Imogen Clark took a silver for England in the women’s breaststroke sprint race.

Stephen Clegg won silver for Scotland in the para swimming men’s S13 50m freestyle while England’s Hannah Russell took silver in the women’s S13 50m freestyle behind Australia’s Katja Dedekind, who swam a world record time of 26.56secs.

Brodie Williams was a silver medallist for England in the 100m backstroke final with a time of 53.91, while England’s women took silver in the 4x100m freestyle relay in the penultimate race of the night.