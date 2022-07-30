‘Stubborn’ Alice Capsey guides England to win over Sri Lanka in Commonwealth bow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

‘Stubborn’ Alice Capsey guides England to win over Sri Lanka in Commonwealth bow

By Press Association
July 30, 2022, 10:24 pm
Alice Capsey spearheaded England’s chase of 107 (Nigel French/PA)
Alice Capsey spearheaded England’s chase of 107 (Nigel French/PA)

Alice Capsey defied a black eye to anchor England’s pursuit of 107 as the hosts marked their first ever foray into cricket at the Commonwealth Games with a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka.

England slipped to 63 for four on a tricky Edgbaston surface, where timing proved difficult, but Capsey was a reassuring presence despite the 17-year-old only making her international debut last Saturday.

Sporting a shiner having top-edged a ball into her face while warming up in the nets, Capsey shrugged off the issue to top-score with 44 off 45 balls as England overhauled their target after 17.1 overs.

Capsey was stumped attempting to hit the winning runs but Maia Bouchier did so off the very next delivery to finish on 21 not out as England made an ideal start to their Group B campaign.

While Capsey, one of seven England players aged 24 or under, has already developed a reputation for her big-hitting, the teenager showed her maturity by finding the gaps and milking Sri Lanka’s coterie of spinners for ones and twos alongside Bouchier, who was a capable foil in a crucial 42-run stand.

Nat Sciver, deputising as England captain in the absence of the injured Heather Knight, said: “Alice is very stubborn.

“She got hit in the face and other people might not have wanted to continue, it’s hard to get her off the pitch.

“I’ve not seen an innings like that from her. We’ve seen a very explosive sign of her batting but she was very calm and collected here.”

Cricket is back at the Games after 24 years and while a men’s 50-over tournament was held in Kuala Lumpur, this event in Birmingham which started on Friday is Twenty20 and exclusively for women, with England participating for the first time having declined to send a team to Malaysia in 1998.

They had a fraught couple of hours in the build-up to their tournament opener with their kit bags arriving late but they made a terrific start as Katherine Brunt celebrated her 100th T20 by trapping opener Vishmi Gunaratne in front with the first ball of the match after Sri Lanka had won the toss.

Sri Lanka, the lowest of the seven ranked teams at the Games, lost wickets at regular intervals which undermined their hopes as they posted 106 for nine, with Sophie Ecclestone justifying her status as the world’s top-ranked bowler – in both one-day internationals and T20s – by taking three for 25.

Issy Wong showed off her turn of pace in a double-wicket maiden on her home ground while Freya Kemp, 17, took two for 14 as England restricted Sri Lanka to what looked an under-par score.

England had to overcome a few nervy moments with the bat and their situation might have become more problematic had Gunaratne held on to a low chance at short fine leg after Capsey had top-edged a sweep on 17.

But, as Sciver reflected, the win was the most important thing, as she added: “We did what we had to do, really.

“It was really, really special. Walking out on the pitch, I felt everyone needed to take a moment. We had a little bit of chaos in the warm-up so we had to get everyone to focus on what they’re doing.

“Cricket’s actually the easy part, the other things in the background are harder.”

England next take on South Africa, who suffered a 13-run defeat against New Zealand earlier in the day.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal