Laura Kenny and James Hall go for gold on day three of Commonwealth Games

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Laura Kenny and James Hall go for gold on day three of Commonwealth Games

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 12:04 am Updated: July 31, 2022, 7:38 am

Laura Kenny aims for her first Commonwealth Games gold of 2022 while James Hall goes for the all-around title on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what is to come on day three in Birmingham.

Hall’s hope

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
England’s James Hall is in action again on Sunday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James Hall will be hoping to land an elusive all-around gymnastics gold medal in the men’s all-around final at Arena Birmingham. Hall took silver behind the now-retired Nile Wilson on the Gold Coast in 2018 but finished qualifying in the top slot on Friday as England swept to team gold. Hall will face a stiff challenge from another team-mate, rising star Jake Jarman.

Points win prizes

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
England’s Laura Kenny, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis won bronze on Friday (John Walton/PA)

Laura Kenny will be back in action at the Lee Valley VeloPark on Sunday as she goes for gold in the women’s points race. Kenny was part of the England team pursuit squad that took bronze on Friday and will also be riding the scratch race on Monday.

Sophie Unwin and pilot Georgia Holt will ride in the women’s tandem B time trial, and would dearly love a medal after being denied bronze despite finishing third in the sprint as only four teams started the event.

Peaty poised

Adam Peaty is the headline act as he goes for a three-peat in the men’s 100 metres breaststroke, having taken gold in his favoured event at Glasgow and on the Gold Coast four years ago. Peaty qualified fastest for the final on his return from injury. Elsewhere, England’s Lauren Cox and Scotland’s Katie Shanahan are in contention in the women’s 100m backstroke final.

Picture of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
England’s Joaquin Bello and Tuvalu’s Ampex Isaac at Smithfield in the beach volleyball on Saturday (Isaac Parkin/PA).

Social media moment

Day two highlights

Duncan Scott wins gold for Scotland
Duncan Scott (right) is congratulated by Tom Dean after winning gold (David Davies/PA)

Duncan Scott claimed revenge on Tom Dean by beating him to victory in the men’s 200 metres freestyle final. Scott, swimming for Scotland at the Sandwell Aquatics Centre, had missed out to Dean in the Olympic final in Tokyo last year but triumphed on Saturday night in a time of one minute 45.02 seconds, with Dean taking silver for England in 1:45.41. Dean led at halfway but Alloa swimmer Scott, who won four medals in total in Japan last summer, came roaring back to secure victory. Scott also claimed a bronze in the 400m individual medley.

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Two
England’s Ondine Achampong, Georgia-Mae Fenton, Claudia Fragapane, Alice Kinsella and Kelly Simm (left-right) celebrate winning gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

Ondine Achampong nailed her crucial final vault to land women’s team gymnastics gold for England on a night that could have spelled the swansong of Claudia Fragapane. In her first major multi-sports competition, 18-year-old Achampong held her nerve to score 14.15, enough to see off a surging Australian team. But it was Fragapane, a gymnast at the opposite end of her career, who brought the house down with a stirring floor routine that, whilst failing to land her a place in the individual final, proved a fitting send-off from her Commonwealth Games career as she claimed a fifth gold medal.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]