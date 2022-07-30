All-female RAF crew to lead flypast over Wembley Stadium in support of Lionesses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

All-female RAF crew to lead flypast over Wembley Stadium in support of Lionesses

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 12:04 am
Flight Lieutenant Lauren said watching the England team has been ‘inspiring’ (RAF/PA)
A Royal Air Force flypast led by an all-female crew will take to the skies to cheer on England ahead of the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final.

The Lionesses are looking to secure the first major silverware in their history, while Germany, the competition’s most successful side, are aiming for a ninth Euro title.

The flypast will see a C-130 Hercules transport aircraft, crewed by three women, and flanked by two Typhoon fighter jets, fly over Wembley Stadium as the Lionesses prepare to face Germany on Sunday.

The RAF and RAF Coningsby station women’s football teams sent good luck messages
The RAF and RAF Coningsby station women’s football teams sent good luck messages to the Lionesses (RAF/PA)

The Hercules, an aircraft that has recently been used to airdrop stores to troops during Nato exercises in eastern Europe, is captained by Flight Lieutenant Lauren, who has been in the Air Force for 12 years.

Flt Lt Lauren, who helped train the first female Afghan pilots when she was deployed in Afghanistan, has said watching the England team has been “inspiring”.

“I’ve flown missions all over the world with the RAF, but this will be one of the most memorable,” she said.

“It’s been inspiring to watch the Lionesses progress and I will be loudly cheering them on as soon as I land back at RAF Brize Norton.”

England played in front of a competition-record 68,871 attendance when opening their campaign with a 1-0 win over Austria at Old Trafford, and Sunday’s final at the national stadium is a sell-out.

The aircraft will fly over Wembley at 4.57pm, immediately after the national anthems and just before kick-off at 5pm.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said: “I wish the best of luck to the Lionesses as they take on Germany at Wembley.

“It’s a landmark day for English football and women’s sport and it’s fantastic that the Royal Air Force will be marking the occasion with a flypast featuring an all-female aircrew.”

