Gabriel Martinelli believes Gabriel Jesus’ winning mentality can inspire Arsenal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Gabriel Martinelli believes Gabriel Jesus’ winning mentality can inspire Arsenal

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 8:02 am Updated: July 31, 2022, 8:26 am
Gabriel Jesus (left) celebrates with Gabriel Martinelli as the Brazil pair link up at Arsenal (Aaron Chown/PA)
Gabriel Jesus (left) celebrates with Gabriel Martinelli as the Brazil pair link up at Arsenal (Aaron Chown/PA)

Gabriel Martinelli has hailed compatriot and new Arsenal team-mate Gabriel Jesus as one of the best forwards in world football and believes his winning mentality can drive the club forward.

Jesus joined the Gunners from Manchester City earlier in the summer and has shone in pre-season, culminating with an Emirates Stadium hat-trick in their final friendly against Sevilla.

The 25-year-old Brazil international won four Premier League titles during his time at the Etihad Stadium, scoring 58 goals for City across six seasons in the competition.

Now Martinelli feels his countryman can have a lasting impression on a young Arsenal squad.

“He knows how to win and it’s going to be important for us this season,” Martinelli said.

“For me he’s one of the best strikers in the world and I’m happy to have him here. I hope I give a lot of assists to him and we go to the national team together and I’m happy for him.

“I think (he can make Arsenal better). Not just scoring goals, but giving us advice and some things like that. When we press, we press together.

Gabriel Jesus made a quick impression in front of Arsenal's fans
Gabriel Jesus made a quick impression in front of Arsenal’s fans (Aaron Chown/PA)

“When we defend, we defend together and when we attack, we attack together and that is not just me and him, Bukayo (Saka) as well and the whole team.”

With defender Gabriel Magalhaes making it a triumvirate of Gabriels in both the Arsenal and Brazil changing rooms, Martinelli revealed he had been trying to get Jesus to north London.

“We have been together in the national team and me and Gabi (Magalhaes) were always saying to him ‘Come to Arsenal, we need you!’

New Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard lifts the Emirates Cup trophy
New Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard lifts the Emirates Cup trophy (Aaron Chown/PA)

“You can see now what he’s doing and I’m so happy for him. It’s a pleasure to play with him as well.

“It’s been amazing. I’m looking forward to playing with them in the league.

“We scored a goal against Sevilla, I think it was the fourth one, I crossed and then Gabi headed it and then the other Gabi scored! It was the three Gabis. A very good game and a good win for us.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]