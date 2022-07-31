Derek McInnes encouraged by support as bumper crowd welcomes back Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Derek McInnes encouraged by support as bumper crowd welcomes back Kilmarnock

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 9:02 am
Derek McInnes says he wants to follow in the steps of his managerial predecessors Tommy Burns, Bobby Williamson and Steve Clarke by bringing back a buzz to Kilmarnock (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Derek McInnes wants to follow in the footsteps of his managerial predecessors Tommy Burns, Bobby Williamson and Steve Clarke by bringing back a buzz to Kilmarnock.

More than 8,000 fans – the majority of them supporting the home team – packed into Rugby Park on Saturday to see the Ayrshire side’s first game back in the Premiership after a season in the Championship.

An added-time equaliser from Ash Taylor earned a 1-1 draw against Dundee United, who had taken the lead through Dylan Levitt before having Ian Harkes sent off.

Taylor’s strike sent most of the supporters home happy and McInnes hopes he can retain that bond with the fans for the rest of the season.

He said: “Winning games helps (to build a rapport with the fanbase). We’ve seen it with Bobby Williamson, Tommy Burns, Steve Clarke.

“There was a great level of support. It was a bigger crowd than we expected. We were hoping for 8,000 but maybe expected a bit less. It shows the support is there but winning games is the best way to keep them coming.

“I thought we were bullish and confident, we had a personality. If they (the fans) see their team rolling over and being cowed, then they won’t come.

“It’s encouraging for all of us at the club to see that support. It was a good day.

“It would have been soured if we hadn’t got anything from the game. Ideally (we) would have won the game to feel even better, but in the nature of the game a draw is not the worst result.”

United boss Jack Ross paid tribute to 35-year-old striker Steven Fletcher after an accomplished debut that included an assist for Levitt’s goal.

He said: “Steven’s not even played a full game in pre-season so we didn’t know how long we would get him for today. But he’s just a good player. He’s always been a good player.

“I played against him when he was young and was very good. And you don’t get a career like that unless you’ve got quality. We just have to ensure we get players close enough to him so we can benefit from him.

“Because of his stature people maybe look at someone having a real presence but there’s a lot more to his game. His technical quality has always been really good and his game intelligence has always been really good.

“I’m loath to say I’m surprised by that but when you see it first-hand you appreciate it more. His role in the goal was brilliant.”

