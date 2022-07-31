Lee Johnson encouraged by early signs from new-look Hibernian team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lee Johnson encouraged by early signs from new-look Hibernian team

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 10:20 am
Lee Johnson’s Hibernian got off to a winning start (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Hibernian manager Lee Johnson has praised his new-look side as they began their cinch Premiership campaign with a last-gasp 1-0 victory over 10-man St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park.

The Hibs boss started seven summer signings and saw his team dominate the match.

But despite Saints having Murray Davidson sent off just before the hour mark, the visitors had to wait until the last minute to seal the three points as Josh Campbell’s back post header deflected in off Cammy MacPherson.

Johnson said: “It was a good game, a tough game, but you expect that first game of the season.

“I thought we had complete control first half without maybe executing that final pass or the final shot with quality but a lot of players haven’t played together so it was good that we had control and I think that will come.

“We’ve never been in as bad a place as has been portrayed, we’ve had a strong belief in what we’re doing, we’re just disappointed we haven’t been able to fast-track it a little bit quicker due to unforeseen circumstances.

“We’ve got to go through a lot – we’re a brand new team, brand new manager, brand new coaching staff. We’ve got to build this resilience up.

“What was nice is our little mosh pit at the end with the subs out and the fans buzzing, they stuck with us which was good.”

The Hibs boss also hinted he may not be finished in the transfer market this summer, adding: “We’re in the market still, there’s still time.

“We had a strong bench today and there’s still Kevin Nisbet, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson and Kyle Magennis so I’m happy with the squad, but I want probably a couple of different options, a different style of player – particularly now (Aiden) McGeady is out. But if we go with what we have now, I’m happy with that.”

Saints manager Callum Davidson felt there were positives to take from his side’s defeat.

He said: “I’m gutted for the players. Ultimately we didn’t play on the ball as well as we could but I thought as a unit, a new back three and a new goalkeeper, I thought we were really good and we defended really well.

“We can be better with the ball but it’s a tough game against Hibs, they have signed a lot of players and spent a lot of money and we gave a good account of ourselves to the last minute.

“I thought we came back into the game, we changed the system at half-time as we were allowing Hibs too much space in wide areas. So we changed it a bit and we managed to get back into the game until that (red card) decision.”

