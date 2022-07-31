Michael Masi says he received death threats following Abu Dhabi GP controversy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Michael Masi says he received death threats following Abu Dhabi GP controversy

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 10:20 am Updated: July 31, 2022, 4:00 pm
Michael Masi, pictured, has revealed the scale of abuse and threats he has received over his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix controversy (David Davies/PA)
Sacked Formula One race director Michael Masi has said he received death threats following the decision that cost Lewis Hamilton an eighth world title.

Masi was stood down from the race director’s role after an investigation into his handling of the Abu Dhabi title showdown finale in December.

The Australian controversially let lapped cars pass the safety car on the final lap – meaning title rival Max Verstappen had a clear run at Hamilton on much faster tyres.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Race – Yas Marina Circuit
Max Verstappen, centre, celebrates his maiden F1 world title victory in Abu Dhabi (PA)

Verstappen won the one-lap shoot-out, denying Hamilton the crown at the season’s big finale.

Masi quit F1 last month to return home to Australia, and has now revealed the scale of abuse he has received.

“There were some really dark days,” Masi told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph.

“I felt like I was the most hated man in the world.

“I got death threats, people saying they were going to come after me and my family.

“I still remember walking down the street in London a day or two later. I thought I was OK until I started looking over my shoulder.

“I was looking at people wondering if they were going to get me.”

