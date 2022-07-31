Matt Walls ‘alert and talking’ in hospital after terrifying crash into the crowd

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Walls ‘alert and talking’ in hospital after terrifying crash into the crowd

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 1:42 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 4:06 pm
Matt Walls was sent over the barriers and into the crowds in a terrifying crash at the velodrome (John Walton/PA)
England’s Matt Walls was involved in a terrifying accident at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday morning when he was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowds at the Lee Valley VeloPark.

The 24-year-old Olympic omnium champion received treatment for more than 40 minutes before being taken away by ambulance, with spectators also hurt after he and his bike had come over the top of the barriers on the high banking of the corner.

Team England said in an update: “Matt is alert and talking – as he has been throughout – and is being given medical attention in hospital.”

Two other riders – the Isle of Man’s Matt Bostock and Canada’s Derek Gee – were also taken to hospital, while two spectators were treated for minor injuries at the velodrome.

Bostock had a CT scan from which the initial prognosis was said to be positive. The 25-year-old was being assessed to check he had no other serious injuries.

A statement from Team Isle of Man said: “Team Isle of Man wishes to extend its best wishes to the other cyclists involved in the incident, in particular Matt Walls, and to the spectators who were injured and affected by the crash.”

Witnesses said that, because of the gradient of the banking, spectators in the front row had been unsighted for the crash. One man received treatment for cuts to his arm while a young girl also received minor attention.

Walls had been trying to avoid riders who had fallen in an incident that began on the entrance to the corner. The stricken pair of New Zealander George Jackson and Australia’s Josh Duffy were sliding up the banking, forcing Walls up on to the barrier and then over it.

Gee also surfed the top of the barrier but managed to avoid following Walls into the stands, albeit then falling heavily once back on the banking.

In a statement, a Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said: “Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team.

“The three cyclists have been taken to hospital. The two spectators did not require hospital treatment…

“We would like to send our best wishes to the cyclists and spectators involved in this incident and to thank the medical team for their swift action.”

Canadian Mathias Guillemette was disqualified from the race for causing the initial crash.

The remainder of the morning session at the velodrome was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave as medical staff attended to Walls.

