In Pictures: Fans fly the flag for Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

Football fans decorated in red and white converged on Wembley Way in London ahead of England’s Euro 2022 final against old foes Germany.

Around 90,000 people are at London’s Wembley Stadium for the match that could see the Lionesses land their first major trophy in women’s football.

Thousands of other supporters are cheering on the team across the country, including at the Trafalgar Square fan zone.

England fans Gracie May, eight, and Amelia Lee, six, had their banners ready (Adam Davy/PA)

These fans know which song they will be singing (Adam Davy/PA)

Wembley Way was filled with fans more than five hours before kick-off (James Manning/PA)

It was a real family event, with the tournament credited with getting more girls interested in playing football (James Manning/PA)

Flags provided a useful windbreak outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA)

The match kicked off at 5pm but fans were buying souvenirs from early on Sunday (James Manning/PA)

The main road to the stadium is a no-drinking zone due to the chaos that overshadowed last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)

While the England men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by crowd trouble, this year’s women’s final has attracted a different audience (Adan Davy/PA)

England and Germany scarves on sale outside the ground (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was building at the fanzone at Trafalgar Square in central London.

Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)

An England fan before the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nigel French/PA)

Face-painting meant many England fans were showing their true colours for the big game.

An England fan has a St George’s Cross painted on his face (Nick Potts/PA)

A young England fan before game (Nigel French/PA)