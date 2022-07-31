In Pictures: Fans fly the flag for Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Fans fly the flag for Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 1:46 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 5:12 pm
England fans pose for a photo on Wembley Way (Joe Giddens/PA)
England fans pose for a photo on Wembley Way (Joe Giddens/PA)

Football fans decorated in red and white converged on Wembley Way in London ahead of England’s Euro 2022 final against old foes Germany.

Around 90,000 people are at London’s Wembley Stadium for the match that could see the Lionesses land their first major trophy in women’s football.

Thousands of other supporters are cheering on the team across the country, including at the Trafalgar Square fan zone.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England fans Gracie May, eight, and Amelia Lee, six, had their banners ready (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
These fans know which song they will be singing (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Wembley Way was filled with fans more than five hours before kick-off (James Manning/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
It was a real family event, with the tournament credited with getting more girls interested in playing football (James Manning/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
Flags provided a useful windbreak outside the ground (Adam Davy/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
The match kicked off at 5pm but fans were buying souvenirs from early on Sunday (James Manning/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
The main road to the stadium is a no-drinking zone due to the chaos that overshadowed last year’s men’s Euro 2020 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
While the England men’s Euro 2020 final at Wembley was marred by crowd trouble, this year’s women’s final has attracted a different audience (Adan Davy/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England and Germany scarves on sale outside the ground (Joe Giddens/PA)

Meanwhile, the atmosphere was building at the fanzone at Trafalgar Square in central London.

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
An England fan before the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 final (Nigel French/PA)

Face-painting meant many England fans were showing their true colours for the big game.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
An England fan has a St George’s Cross painted on his face (Nick Potts/PA)
England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
A young England fan before game (Nigel French/PA)

