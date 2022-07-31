England set target of 192 by South Africa to win T20 decider at Ageas Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
England set target of 192 by South Africa to win T20 decider at Ageas Bowl

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 4:38 pm Updated: July 31, 2022, 4:40 pm
Reeza Hendricks hit 70 for South Africa to help them set 192 for England to win the T20 decider at the Ageas Bowl (Nick Potts/PA)
England will require 192 to win the T20 decider and give new captain Jos Buttler a first white-ball series victory after South Africa pair Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram hit fifties at the Ageas Bowl.

Hendricks top scored with 70 for his third half-century of the series and Markram finished on 51 not out to help the tourists make 191 for five despite the best efforts of David Willey, who took three for 25.

Buttler’s decision to recall Willey was immediately vindicated when the left-arm seamer squeezed Quinton De Kock, who chopped onto his own stumps for a three-ball duck.

South Africa recovered with Reece Topley particularly expensive before a light shower in Hampshire saw the players go off for a seven-minute delay.

Rilee Rossouw greeted Chris Jordan’s introduction and the return to action with a succession of boundaries, with four in total off the sixth over to help the tourist reach 53 for one at the end of the powerplay.

Moeen Ali soon ended Rossouw’s fun when he produced a beauty that beat the left-hander’s outside edge to send the bails flying but Hendricks stood firm despite some fortune with an inside edge and top edge racing away to the boundary.

England’s David Willey
England’s David Willey celebrates taking the wicket of Quinton de Kock (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

After scoring fifties in the first opening matches of the T20 series, the South Africa opener repeated the trick – despite a second mini-rain delay – but this time by making use of the large outfield with several singles and twos.

Hendricks brought up his half-century off 42 balls before he started to press his foot on the accelerator with three boundaries off Sam Curran’s 16th over.

Markram, back in South Africa’s T20 team for the first time since last year’s World Cup, provided solid support and moved through the gears after Hendricks was impressively caught by Buttler for 70.

Jordan’s slower ball accounted for the opener but Markram dished out more punishment to Topley and reached his fifty from 36 balls before captain David Miller provided a sparkling finish with a quickfire 22 to set 192 for victory.

