Alex Yee sets up mixed team relay gold before denying promise to buy a dog

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 5:04 pm
Team England’s (left to right) Alex Yee, Sophie Coldwell, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson won gold at Sutton Park on Sunday (David Davies/PA)
Team England’s (left to right) Alex Yee, Sophie Coldwell, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Sam Dickinson won gold at Sutton Park on Sunday (David Davies/PA)

Alex Yee admits he might still be in the doghouse despite winning the mixed team relay triathlon at the Commonwealth Games.

Yee, who won individual gold on Friday, teamed up with Sophie Coldwell, Sam Dickinson and Georgia Taylor-Brown for an England victory in one hour 16 minutes.

They finished ahead of Wales and Australia at Sutton Park on Sunday with Yee’s girlfriend Olivia Mathias helping Wales to silver.

The pair have recently moved house with Yee apparently promising Mathias a dog if they both won a medal in Birmingham.

Yee, who gave England a significant advantage after the first-leg, said: “No, that’s wrong. It’s not right. I didn’t shake on that. I haven’t backtracked. Maybe after Paris.

“It’s never straight forward in these races, so many things could go wrong and so many likely mistakes which could cost some penalties.

“There is so much to happen in an hour of racing. We wanted to keep it as clean as possible, stay positive through the whole race and I wanted to give the guys as much of a lead as I could.

“I felt we were in good hands. I trust the guys, the crowd were amazing and gave us that extra little push.

“It was mental, running down the hill was a bit like the Tour de France, everyone on the sides, a helicopter above you. It was a bit surreal. It was really cool.

“Now me and Liv can put ours next to each other. We have just moved house so hopefully there will be a nice place for them somewhere.”

Dave Ellis and his guide Luke Pollard won the men’s para event which added to England team-mates, Katie Crowhurst and guide Jessica Fullagar, taking the women’s title.

Ellis said: “We didn’t know what the gap was. We knew we were going well and had to keep up the pressure. After we crested the hill on the last lap it was like ‘yeah this is it’.

“It was downhill (after that) so if anyone was coming they’d have to be really quick. We really hammered it.”

