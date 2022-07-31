Thousands of fans to celebrate with Lionesses in Trafalgar Square on Monday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Thousands of fans to celebrate with Lionesses in Trafalgar Square on Monday

By Press Association
July 31, 2022, 9:46 pm
England fans celebrate in Trafalgar Square (PA)
Thousands of fans will be able to celebrate England’s Euros win with the players at a central London event on Monday.

Up to 7,000 supporters will have the opportunity to join the team for a daytime event hosted by veteran Lioness Alex Scott in Trafalgar Square.

Scores of people watched the England game from the square on Sunday night, with several celebrating in the fountains after the team secured victory over Germany after extra time.

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square, London (Aaron Chown/PA) 

Supporters will be able to gain free entry on a first-come first-served basis from 11am on Monday, and can enjoy live music from DJ Monki while tournament highlights are shown on screens.

The players and their manager, Sarina Wiegman, will take part in a Q&A session before lifting the trophy.

The event has been organised by the Greater London Authority, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) and Westminster Council, and will be broadcast live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer from 12.40pm.

It is expected to end at 2pm.

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA) 

FA chief executive Mark Bullingham said the players had “captured the nation’s hearts” and their Euro 2022 win would be “remembered forever”.

He said: “This is an iconic moment for English football and everyone is so proud of the players, Sarina and the support team.

“They’ve captured the nation’s hearts and it is an achievement that will be remembered forever.

“It has been an honour to host the tournament in England and the fans have been so important during the team’s journey to success this summer, so it’s only right that they can celebrate this historic victory together at Trafalgar Square.”

Fans watch England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final
Fans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA) 

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, congratulated the team for displaying “extraordinary talent and determination throughout the tournament” and said he “can’t wait” to see them lift the trophy again in Trafalgar Square.

He added: “They’ve broken records, and now they’ve made history.

“The atmosphere at Wembley and across the country throughout the tournament has been a fantastic advert for women’s football.

“Nearly 600,000 tickets were sold for the matches and more than nine million people tuned in to watch England play.

“The Women’s Euro 2022 will have inspired a new generation of women footballers and I hope this paves the way for better access to football for girls in school, more investment in grassroots girls and women’s football and much more support for girls and women in all sports.”

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England’s Alessia Russo (left) and Ella Toone will lift the Euro 2022 trophy again during a celebration in Trafalgar Square on Monday (Danny Lawson/PA) 

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said players like Leah Williamson, Beth Mead and Alessia Russo had now become “household names to millions”.

She added: “We must now capitalise on this moment and together do all we can to encourage more women and girls into the game.

“I’m delighted that we have worked quickly with the FA to put on a victory celebration in Trafalgar Square.

“It will be a fantastic opportunity to thank Sarina Wiegman and the team for all they have achieved.”

Fans will be able to bring their own food and disposable or reusable water bottles – except glass – on site, with free water refills also available.

