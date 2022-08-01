The sporting weekend in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
The sporting weekend in pictures

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 5:02 am
England’s Matt Walls was launched into the crowd in a dreadful crash at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)
England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s opener had been cancelled out by Lina Magull 11 minutes from the end of normal time.

At the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, three cyclists and two spectators were injured in a horrifying crash during qualifying for the men’s scratch race, while swimmer Adam Peaty suffered a shock defeat in the 100 metres breaststroke.

Here, the PA news agency looks back at an action-packed sporting weekend in pictures.

Chloe Kelly
England’s Chloe Kelly (left) celebrates with Jill Scott after scoring the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Mary Earps
England goalkeeper Mary Earps with The Duke of Cambridge following England’s victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
England
England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany in the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Danny Lawson/PA)
Matt Walls
England’s Matt Walls goes over the barrier into the crowd after a crash in the Men’s 15km Scratch Race Qualifying Round at the Commonwealth Games (John Walton/PA)
Adam Peaty
Adam Peaty on his way to a shock defeat in the 100m breaststroke final at Sandwell Aquatics Centre (Tim Goode/PA)
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen of the Netherlands sprays champagne on the podium after winning the Hungarian Grand Prix (Anna Szilagyi/AP)
Liverpool v Manchester City – FA Community Shield – King Power Stadium
Darwin Nunez celebrates with the Community Shield after scoring in the 3-1 win over Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Athletes prepare for the start of the swim in the Women’s Para Triathlon on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
England’s David Ellis, left, and guide Luke Pollard celebrate winning gold in the Men’s Para Triathlon at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (David Davies/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Cyprus’ Marios Georgiou in action during his parallel bars rotation at Arena Birmingham at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Liverpool v Manchester City – FA Community Shield – King Power Stadium
Mohamed Salah, centre, celebrates his penalty in Liverpool’s 3-1 Community Shield win over Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)
Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Three
Cyprus’ Sharpel Elia in Commonwealth Games table tennis action (Bradley Collyer/PA)

