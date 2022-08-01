Robin Das eager to grab any Essex chances during Royal London Cup campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Robin Das eager to grab any Essex chances during Royal London Cup campaign

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 9:02 am
Robin Das got to put on Test whites for England in June when he was 12th man for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s (ECB/Handout)
Robin Das got to put on Test whites for England in June when he was 12th man for the first Test against New Zealand at Lord’s (ECB/Handout)

Essex youngster Robin Das got to sample life as an international cricketer in June and hopes a successful Royal London Cup campaign can help him take another step on the journey to his long-term goal.

The 20-year-old was on 12th man duties during England’s opening Test of the summer against New Zealand at Lord’s.

Das’ substitute fielder appearance did not just cause a stir in his home county of Essex but also back in Bangladesh given his father Mridul comes from the Sunamganj District and it has given him a taste for more.

He told the PA news agency: “Oh of course, definitely. I am sure if you ask every professional cricketer whether they would like to represent England, they would all say they would love to.

“But I would say getting that little taste of it, being around the lads and seeing how they go about things, their day-to-day life in the middle of a Test match, does make me aspire to it that extra bit more.

“Not that you are ever short of motivation but it is definitely an additional to it!”

Alongside Das at Lord’s was fellow Essex staffer Nikhil Gorantla and both were on together at the same time after Matthew Potts went off with an injury during the middle of an over on day one but it was the second day – when Harry Brook and Craig Overton were in Vitality Blast action – that saw the British Bangladeshi used regularly.

The right-handed batter got to rub shoulders with the likes of Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root across his week in the capital and admitted witnessing the latter’s match-winning century in the fourth innings left a big impression.

Das added: “Preparation-wise that was big, to see how they go about it before a Test match because we were there for the practice the day before, then the day of how they prepare in the morning.

“Also when we were running out drinks and gloves to Root when he was in the middle of that unbeaten hundred in the fourth innings chase, to see how calm he is was really good.”

The Leytonstone-born player received a flurry of messages following his outing in Test whites after he created a slice of history.

His appearance at Lord’s made him one of a limited number of British cricketers of Bangladesh descent to represent England and saw him follow in the footsteps of ex-Essex bowler Jahid Ahmed, who did 12th-man duties in 2008 against South Africa at the Kia Oval.

“The family are always proud but it definitely did take some people from extended family by surprise. When they did see it, they were quick to message and call,” Das explained during South Asian Heritage Month.

“I have been there in the past. I have a good connection with the Bangladeshi community in London as well and I know a lot of the players who play at club level around here.

“The Bangladeshi community love cricket and I do get a lot of support from them and messages. It means a lot. You know every time you play you have more than just your friends and family supporting you.”

While talk of a decision to be made over his international allegiances is premature, Das is hopeful a strong end to 2022 can aid his development.

A regular fixture in the Essex second-team, he played twice in the Vitality Blast last month and showed no fear at the top in an entertaining cameo of 23 in a club-record Twenty20 total of 254 for five for Essex against Glamorgan.

Dan Lawrence and Adam Rossington were responsible for some of the damage that day but with the pair set to play in The Hundred and other vacancies in the top order, Das is hopeful he will get a chance in the Royal London Cup – a competition that runs alongside the franchise tournament.

“I have played loads of 50-over growing up, either club cricket for Wanstead or county age group, so it will be nice to play it for Essex if I do get a go,” he said.

“It is a good competition for younger players making their way in the first-team game to show they can play at first-team level.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal