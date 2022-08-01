Euro 2022 win will empower England to reach new levels – Anita Asante

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Euro 2022 win will empower England to reach new levels – Anita Asante

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 10:48 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 10:58 am
England players celebrate their victory (Nick Potts/PA)
Former England international Anita Asante believes the “psychological empowerment” of winning Euro 2022 will push the Lionesses to new levels.

Chloe Kelly’s extra-time goal at Wembley sealed a 2-1 victory over Germany as Sarina Wiegman’s side claimed the first major trophy in their history.

It was also first major tournament triumph for a senior England team since the men’s 1966 World Cup triumph over West Germany.

England v Germany
England players celebrate with the trophy following victory over Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asante, who was a member of the side beaten by Germany in the 2009 Euros final, said winning a trophy changes everything.

“From a football perspective, psychologically it is really empowering to know you are the dominant team in Europe at the moment and can play anyone and win,” she told the PA news agency.

“That allows the team to feel they can strive to new levels. There are a lot of young players in this team, they have many years ahead of them and so many tournaments to come it can motivate them further to establish real dominance at international level.

“It shifts the narrative. We sing ‘all the years of hurt’ and that has been intrinsic to our culture of football as a national team, but I do think there is a massive shift now and winning a tournament reinvigorates that belief in what our football teams can do.

“The men got to the (Euro) final last year and that was a wonderful achievement as well but this is fantastic for the women’s game at the moment as they also have the World Cup (next year) so we can build on this excitement.”

The 37-year-old, who is a first-team coach at Women’s Championship club Bristol City, believes the impact of success will be just as great off the field.

“People talk about inspiring the next generation but it is beyond that now,” she added.

“There are boys, girls, men and women of all ages that have got really behind and felt connected to this England side and that is the shift there is now, that value and respect of the women’s game at this level.

“Now it is about transferring this momentum to the WSL this season, making sure the fan experience is good and clubs are proactive in efficiently advertising their games.

“BBC and Sky have committed to showing the games and that is going to go a long way to supporting the long-term legacy of what this tournament has done.”

Over the last 10 years there has been a £50million National Lottery investment in women’s football and during the tournament a further £2m was allocated for a new grassroots girls programme later this summer, with £1m having already been invested in getting more women playing in each of the host cities.

And Asante believes the Lionesses’ victory could also help change policy.

Former England international Anita Asante
Former England international Anita Asante believes the Euro 2022 win will be huge for the women’s game in this country (Jonathan Brady/PA)

“We have seen a roll back of exercise and PE in schools but kids spend lots of hours at school and it is rare opportunity to give the new generation of girls, in particular, the opportunity to play football,” she said.

“I think there is 40 per cent – maybe more – of girls in school who cannot access football and that has to change.

“Hopefully this win will inspire that shift so people within the game and who have power within the structure of schools can support it.

“It is about opportunities for everyone and that is part of the inclusive part of the game, we want everyone to be able to get access.”

