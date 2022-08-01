Jeremiah Azu eyes ‘big opportunity’ to chase down Wales medal in 100 metres

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Jeremiah Azu eyes ‘big opportunity’ to chase down Wales medal in 100 metres

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 11:12 am
Wales’ Jeremiah Azu wins the men’s 100m final in June to become British champion (Martin Rickett/PA)
Wales’ Jeremiah Azu wins the men’s 100m final in June to become British champion (Martin Rickett/PA)

British champion Jeremiah Azu insists his Commonwealth Games target is to win a medal and not prove a point after missing out on 100 metres selection at the World Championships.

Welshman Azu upset English pair Reece Prescod, a European silver medallist, and Zharnel Hughes in June to win the  100m at the UK Athletics Championships in Manchester.

But the 21-year-old’s time of 9.90 seconds was wind-assisted, and Azu had to settle for a place on the Great Britain relay squad at the World Championships in Oregon.

“It was unfortunate what happened,” said Azu. “Going to the Championships without the standard, you’ve just got to pray the weather’s on your side.

“But mentally the victory did a lot for me, the confidence I got from it.

“I was part of the relay squad in Oregon and I took a lot from that. To see how the best do it, it’s very different from your local races.

“Just to see how people handle pressure when things go right or things go wrong is something you take all in.”

Muller UK Athletics Championships – Day Two – Manchester Regional Arena
Jeremiah Azu (right) celebrates after winning in the men’s 100m title at the UK Athletics Championships in June (Martin Rickett/PA)

Azu picked up a “little niggle” in the United States last month and returned home early, with the fact he did not run in the heats denying him a bronze medal that the 4×100 squad won.

The close proximity to the World Championships has produced late changes at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and Prescod and Hughes are both missing from the 100m field.

But there will be a strong Jamaican contingent, while 2018 champion Akani Simbine from South Africa is an obvious threat should he make it to the start line for Tuesday’s heats.

“This is a big opportunity for me,’ said Azu, who only took up sprinting in his home city Cardiff at the age of 16.

2018 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
South Africa’s Akani Simbine won 100 metres gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m in great shape and medals are what’s important at these Championships, not times, and I don’t fear anyone.

“It would be nice to run quick, but to a get medal would be amazing.

“It would be a really big start to my career and I want to be at the forefront of sprinting.

“When people hear my name I want them to think of sprinting. You’ve got to think big in this sport.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal