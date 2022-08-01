England’s victory over Germany sets record for UK’s most-watched women’s match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sport

England’s victory over Germany sets record for UK’s most-watched women’s match

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 11:34 am Updated: August 1, 2022, 12:02 pm
Chloe Kelly scores the winner (Danny Lawson/PA)
Chloe Kelly scores the winner (Danny Lawson/PA)

England’s Euro 2022 final with Germany was watched by an average of 11million people on TV, a record for a women’s football match in the UK.

The audience peaked at more than 17million in the closing minutes of the Lionesses’ 2-1 victory at Wembley, according to overnight figures released by the ratings organisation Barb.

This is also a record for a women’s football game.

England’s Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy at Wembley
England's Leah Williamson and Millie Bright lift the trophy at Wembley (Adam Davy/PA)

The previous highest peak came during England’s 2019 World Cup semi-final defeat by the United States, which saw a peak audience of nearly 12million.

The average audience of 11.0million is for BBC One’s entire coverage of Sunday’s final, which ran for several hours during the afternoon and evening.

It is slightly behind the 11.2million average overnight ratings for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee concert, which was broadcast by BBC One in early June, and which remains the biggest TV audience of the year so far.

Ratings for Sunday’s match peaked at 7.32pm – the moment the final whistle blew – when the audience reached 17.6million, Barb said.

The average TV audience for the match itself, from kick-off to final whistle, was 13.6million, according to the BBC.

BBC Director-General Tim Davie said: “We are incredibly proud to have championed women’s football and are thrilled we were able to bring such a special sporting moment to the public.

“This was the most-watched women’s football game on UK television of all time and deservedly so.

“Everyone at the BBC is delighted at the win and being able to share that with the public.”

Separate figures from the BBC show that coverage of the game was streamed 5.9 million times across the iPlayer and BBC Sport website.

