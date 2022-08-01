Rupture to rapture for Chloe Kelly after beating injury to fire Euro winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

Rupture to rapture for Chloe Kelly after beating injury to fire Euro winner

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 11:58 am
Chloe Kelly (right) celebrates scoring England’s extra-time winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Adam Davy/PA Images).
Chloe Kelly (right) celebrates scoring England’s extra-time winner against Germany in the Euro 2022 final (Adam Davy/PA Images).

As a child growing up in Ealing, west London, Chloe Kelly would catch a number 92 bus to Wembley on FA Cup final day to buy a matchday programme and feel the “vibe” around the stadium.

On Sunday evening she sent that same stadium into raptures with the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany, just four months after returning to action from injury.

No wonder then that, in her own words, Kelly “just went mental” in celebration, pausing briefly to make sure the goal had been given before wheeling away and pulling off her shirt, twirling it above her head in frenzied delight.

Chloe Kelly
England’s Chloe Kelly scores the winning goal in the Euro 2022 final against Germany (Danny Lawson/PA)

Her initial post-match interview was equally entertaining, the 24-year-old managing 23 words before running off, microphone still in hand, to join in with the chorus of Sweet Caroline reverberating around the stands.

But on her return Kelly was quick to thank all the people behind her moment in history, starting with those involved in her rehab following the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament sustained in May last year.

It was a crushing blow which ruled Kelly out of the Olympics and she could not bear to watch her team-mates compete in Tokyo before beginning the long road to recovery.

After 11 months out, Kelly returned action on April 2 and had just six weeks to convince England head coach Sarina Wiegman that she was worth a place in her provisional Euro 2022 squad.

“When the squad was announced, Chloe was the first one I wanted to see to congratulate,” said former Manchester City team-mate Lucy Bronze.

“Because I was there in the dark days, when we were both on the bike, almost in tears, sweating, struggling, watching the other girls go and play, play for England, play at Wembley. We were missing out on so many games.

“Obviously I came back a lot sooner than her, and got my place back in the team but I knew for Chloe, she had a mountain to climb and I stood by her side and watched her climb that mountain.”

Kelly’s determination to get back to fitness in time for the European Championship came as no surprise to those who knew her background, the youngest of seven whose five older brothers took their little sister to play football in cages in inner-city London.

“I had to hold my own (with) the physicality and (work on) the creative side, because you have to get that yard on someone,” Kelly recalled. “I loved it and I think I have carried that throughout my career.”

Kelly joined childhood club Queens Park Rangers before switching to Arsenal’s centre of excellence. That required a two-hour round trip by train and  Kelly would often not get home until 11pm, with school waiting the following day.

After two loan spells with Everton, Kelly made a permanent move to the Merseyside club and was top scorer in the 2019-2020 season with nine goals in 12 games, form which prompted a move to Manchester City in July 2020.

England v Germany – UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 – Final – Wembley Stadium
England’s Chloe Kelly (left) and Ella Toone celebrate with the trophy after England’s Euro 2022 triumph (Nigel French/PA).

It was in the penultimate game of the 2020-21 season that Kelly suffered the ACL injury which threatened to keep her out of Euro 2022, but nothing was going to stand in the way of her “Bobby Zamora” moment.

As a 16-year-old QPR fan, Kelly was at Wembley to see Zamora score a late winner in the 2014 Championship play-off final against Derby County.

On Sunday evening  it was her turn to produce an unforgettable Wembley moment of her own.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal