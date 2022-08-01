England aim for lasting change as fans serenade Euro 2022 champions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport

England aim for lasting change as fans serenade Euro 2022 champions

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 3:42 pm Updated: August 1, 2022, 4:32 pm
The England team on stage during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s Euro 2022 success (Beresford Hodge/PA)
The England team on stage during a fan celebration to commemorate England’s Euro 2022 success (Beresford Hodge/PA)

England’s players were once again serenaded and supported by adoring fans as they paraded the Euro 2022 trophy at Trafalgar Square.

To paraphrase the most quoted commentary of all time, ‘they think it’s all over’ – now the Lionesses are hoping it is just the beginning.

Sarina Wiegman’s side beat Germany 2-1 after extra time at a sold-out Wembley on Sunday to win the first major trophy in their history and the first for a senior England side since the 1966 World Cup.

Some 7,000 supporters then flocked to Trafalgar Square on Monday and there was so much interest that fans who could not get in gathered on the steps of the National Gallery just to get a vantage point.

Former England international and BBC pundit Alex Scott introduced the players on to the stage shortly after 12.30pm and started a rendition of ‘Football’s coming home’.

Manager Wiegman, captain Leah Williamson and goalscorers Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly led the squad on to the stage to raucous cheers.

Williamson said she hoped the tournament could lead to lasting change for the game across the world.

“I think the legacy of the tournament was already made before that final game, the young girls and the women who can look up and aspire to be us,” she said.

The Arsenal defender also hailed Wiegman as the “missing ingredient”, revealing that the players had “partied more than they had played football” in the last 24 hours.

“We’ve changed the game, hopefully in this country and across the world,” she said.

England men’s captain Harry Kane had tweeted to Toone on Sunday: “Take a bow for that finish”.

Asked about that onstage, Toone joked: “Yeah, I taught him that.

Kelly, referencing her ecstatic celebrations after her winning goal, said: “The shirt’s staying on!”

Confetti cannons and giant sparklers greeted England once again lifting the trophy, with Wiegman then encouraged to lift it by herself to more acclaim.

The squad sang ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Freed From Desire’ – the song repackaged by Lionesses crowds as “Beth Mead’s on fire” – before Rachel Daly grabbed the mic to lead a chorus of ‘River Deep, Mountain High’.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, was first on stage and received a mixed response as he hailed a “game-changing” moment.

He also called for the whole squad to be given New Year Honours, something which was cheered.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke ahead of the England squad taking to the stage.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan spoke ahead of the England squad taking to the stage. (James Manning/PA)

“We’ve waited decades for football to come home, these women have brought it home,” he said before making his way off stage.

Lucy Bronze also got the crowd cheering as she said the aim was now to win the World Cup, while Jill Scott said her hopes were that women’s football would now be known as ‘football’ following the success.

That now has to be the aim if the Lionesses are to build on their historic achievement and fulfil their lasting aim of changing society.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]