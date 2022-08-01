Rangers set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for Union St Gilloise clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rangers set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for Union St Gilloise clash

By Press Association
August 1, 2022, 7:20 pm
Ryan Kent is set to miss out (Steve Welsh/PA)
Rangers look set to be without Ryan Kent and John Souttar for their Champions League opener in Belgium.

Reports say neither has made the journey for the first leg of the third qualifying round against Union St Gilloise.

Neither player was visible in a five-minute video of the team’s training session which Rangers released ahead of their journey, or photographs of the squad at training or the airport. All of the other members of Rangers’ Champions League squad featured in the footage.

Souttar went off for James Sands in the second half of a difficult debut as Rangers won 2-1 at Livingston on Saturday while Kent went over on his ankle late on. Centre-back Leon King trained with the team on Monday.

New signing Ridvan Yilmaz, a Turkey international left-back, and midfielder Rabbi Matondo, who missed the Livingston game with a knock, were among the group.

Colombia striker Alfredo Morelos also trained as he continues his recovery from the thigh injury which required surgery last season.

Speaking before training on Monday morning, manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst said: “Rabbi and Ridvan trained with the team (on Sunday).

“We have another session in another couple of hours but we still have some players who are injury doubts. We have to see who is fit but I think Rabbi and Ridvan can travel with us.”

